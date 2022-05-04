The Fair Trust plans to raise $2 million through Private Seed Round

The Fair Trust, an ecosystem building a new-age financial platform, launched the presale of The Fair Trust Token (TFT) through a Private Seed Round.

The opportunity will be open for private investors and early TFT community members till the end of May 2022. The company aims to raise $2 million through this round. The Fair Trust aims to provide liquidity to its community members and distribute the rewards to those investing in the projects.

Founded in 2022, The Fair Trust is a financial platform that gives profit back to its stakeholders in the form of passive income and helps them to diversify their portfolios. The platform aims to build a borderless and democratic community of investors funding the next generations of revolutionary blockchain projects that span across various sectors including New-Age Banking, Real Estate, Digital Marketplace, and Gaming to name a few.

With the funds collected through the Private Seed Round, the platform aims to build a treasury backed by the community to fund the next generations of revolutionary blockchain projects spanning across various sectors including New-Age Banking, Artist Launchpad, Real Estate, Digital Marketplace, & Gaming to name a few. These projects will be used to give back to the stakeholders in the form of rewards and will help to fund The Fair Investment and The Fair Loan.

HuddleUp raises $550,000 in seed funding

HuddleUp, an AI-driven people success platform raised $550,000 in seed funding from a clutch of prominent investors. Anicut Capital, which manages two debt funds and an equity-based angel fund, was the lead investor along with other investors like Blume Founders' Fund, First Cheque, Huddle & Upsparks.

Additionally, HuddleUp has also on-boarded prominent founders and Angel Investors to strengthen their team like Dr Ritesh Malik (Innov8), Rajesh Sawhney (GSF), Gireesh S (Freshworks), Mandeep Manocha (Cashify), Sameer (SuperMorpheus), Manu Jain (VAMA) among others, in the round.

The funding will be used to build a robust team with a keen focus on accelerating growth in Indian and global markets. The allocated funds will be used to build an ardent and strong product with an industry-led expert team.

Founded by Kshitij Mohan & Varun Varma in 2021, HuddleUp is an AI-driven people success platform that helps organisations retain top talent and increase productivity via continuous check-ins, intelligent real-time experience analytics, suggested 1-on-1s, Manager Learnings, gamified Kudos & more.

Tan90 raises Rs 5 Cr in Pre-series A round

﻿Tan90﻿, a company providing innovative thermal management solutions to businesses, has raised pre-Series A funding of Rs 5 crore led by Blue Ashva Capital. The round also saw participation from 3i Partners, and angel investors Shalini Chhabra and Venkat Nekkanti.

With this latest round of funding, Tan90 aims to expand its reach in India and South East Asia, optimise supply chains for present clients PAN India, increase product offerings and invest in R&D of products aimed at sustainable and green approaches for thermal management across industries.

Apart from focussing on reducing the carbon footprint of the cold chain system, Tan90 will be working on industrial cooling and space cooling as well in the next few months.

Founded in January 2019 by 3 PhD graduates from IIT Madras (Soumalya Mukherjee, Rajani Kant Rai, and Shiv Sharma), Tan90 is solving the problem of energy-efficient thermal management across industries.

Lifechart raises Pre-seed funding

Lifechart, a digital alternative healthcare platform which aims to manage and reverse chronic diseases by creating a whole ecosystem of affordable, scalable and simple alternate healthcare solutions, has raised pre-seed funding from Expert Dojo and Nitish Mittersain founder of Nazara Technologies.

The funding is aimed at expanding their business internationally and to create India's first Health Metaverse, as well as a few new categories of alternative healthcare products. Lifechart plans to go international in the next 3-4 months owing to high demand for alternative healthcare solutions in the US and Japanese markets, alongside India.

Lifechart, with the latest funding, will be able to offer new product lines to the customers such as interactive yoga and self-meditation.

Texperia raises seed funding

Texperia, a Saas (Software-as-a-Service) based employee experience platform has raised seed funding from IIM Udaipur Incubation Centre. The startup has been accepted into the Incubation Centre via the Startup India Seed Fund scheme (SISFS). The funds raised will be used for enhancing product offering and building the team.

The Bengaluru-based company was founded by Anirudh Goutham, Giridhar Jayakumar and Rohit Iyer in 2020. The Startup helps businesses deliver customer grade interactive and immersive digital experiences, to enhance employee experience.

“Employee experience (Ex) has come to the forefront over the past few years, especially aided by the pandemic. It’s a top priority for HR and employers to create a competitive edge, attract and retain good talent and also to contribute to the experience economy. But there are no tools today that empower HR to enhance employee experience with personalization, automation, and creative tech,” says Anirudh Goutham, Founder at Texperia.