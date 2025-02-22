Invest Kerala Global Summit attracts Rs 1.53 lakh Cr worth investment proposals

The two-day Invest Kerala Global Summit held at Kochi has received Expression of Interest (EoIs) for investments worth Rs 1,52,905.67 crore from 374 companies, said P Rajeeve, Minister for Industries, Law and Coir of Kerala government.

Giving the presidential address at the valedictory function of the summit, he added that the companies have offered interest in establishing, expanding, diversifying and reinvesting in the state.

Further, 24 IT companies expressed their interest in expanding operations with an additional investment of nearly Rs 8,500 crore and additional employment of 60,000. About 66 companies have submitted EoI for investments to the tune of over Rs 500 crore, the Minister said.

He further said the state government will form a special committee to draft new guidelines for plantation land use, while a minister-level committee will be set up to grant exemptions from land rules. It also plans to establish a fast-track mechanism to carry forward the EoIs made at the summit. To follow up on the same, a special dashboard and mechanism will be set up.

The Minister also said a dedicated investor toll-free number and email ID will be set up to expedite the implementation of new investments, diversification, and expansion of the state’s limit.

Announcing that the Invest Kerala Global Summit will be held triennially, the Minister said, “Close on the heels of the discussion with the UAE Minister of Economy, the next edition of the Investopia Summit of the UAE government that brings together the global investor community will be conducted in Kerala in 2026 July,” he added.

The event saw participation from around 3,000 delegates comprising global industry leaders, planners, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and prospective investors from 26 countries. It also saw country-focused sessions that explored investment opportunities from six countries, including Germany, Vietnam, Norway, UAE, France, and Malaysia.

The investment summit saw a total of 30 special sessions, besides an exhibition of over 100 enterprises reflecting the focus sectors, and showcased Kerala’s industrial success stories, public sector enterprises, and an attractive display of handicrafts from Kerala’s traditional sectors.