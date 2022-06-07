Gold loan platform Rupeek lays off 10-15pc of its staff amid rising inflation

Gold loan platform ﻿Rupeek﻿ on Tuesday said it is culling 10-15 percent of its workforce across the organisation after the subdued global macroeconomic environment led it to reevaluate it costs.

The total employees being laid off are less than 200, a source familiar with the matter told YourStory, adding the layoff is across the organisaton and not limited to specific functions.

"We conducted a thorough exercise, and have decided to keep the right fitment of the workforce required, aligned with our revised strategic plans," said Rupeek founder Sumit Maniyar in a note to employees at the startup.

Founded in 2015, Bengaluru-based Rupeek is currently present in 35+ cities and has disbursed loans worth Rs 6,500+ crore, with 55 percent of its customers being first-time borrowers. Its investors include Sequoia Capital, Accel Partners, Bertelsmann, GGV Capital, and Lightbox.

In January this year, the startup raised $34 million from Lightbox.

The startup ecosystem has seen a spate of layoffs happening across sectors, although job cuts in the fintech/BFSI sector have been muted.

Venture capital and private equity funding has also been broadly slowing down: A report by industry body VCA (Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association) and Ernst & Young said monthly startup investments have plunged 50 percent, on a year-on-year basis, due to a slowdown in large funding rounds.

Startups in the edtech, ecommerce, direct-to-consumer (D2C), and transport aggregator sectors have been hit the most.

