‘Every company today is a content company’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

PropTech is transforming the Real Estate & Construction industry and our lives faster than ever before. - Nirupa Shankar, Brigade REAP

Short-term financing requires a different rigour to understand the customers. - Sachin Gaikwad, Buildd

Ecommerce photography is a fragmented industry. - Sanjay Kumar, Spyne

There is a need for affordable and easy-to-use equipment for quality AI, detection of body heat and early detection of mastitis/ health management. - Kaustubh Rastogi and Sravya Kolanupaka, Social Alpha

For hospitals without a proper infrastructure and with data mining at a rapid pace, cloud solutions work best. - Girish Koppar, Wockhardt Hospital

A technology-driven tracking mechanism is the key to truly deliver and measure the outcomes of enhanced livelihood for every household under the National Rural Livelihood Mission fold. - Vaishali Samanta, Veddis Foundation

Technology is one of the biggest enablers of social innovation for addressing these disparate challenges from the grassroot level upward. - Amit Kalra, Swiss Re

There needs to be an education mechanism to skill MSMEs in technology adoption. - Ramaseshan Ramachandran, BHI Capital Advisors

Ecomm players must disclose as to how they choose the “most relevant reviews” for display in a fair and transparent manner. - Rohit Kumar Singh, DoCA

By taking the transactions and payments online, businesses increase their financial transparency and provide comprehensive cash flow insights to potential investors or creditors. - Meghna Suryakumar, Crediwatch

Be ready to play a long game. Selling to financial institutions takes much longer than in other industries. - Igor Zacharjasz, Visa CEE

Maps are critical for any location-centric enterprise, but existing solutions today are built for a singular use case, resulting in enterprises having to use a single map for their mission-critical business functions. - Ashish Dave, Mirae Asset Venture Investments

The US is undoubtedly the largest market for solutions with Earth Observation (EO) data at its core. - Prateep Basu, SatSure

Founders cannot think in terms of cities anymore; we are a global village. - Paweł Sieczkiewicz, Telemedi

Greater use of technology accentuates the concerns related to cyber security. - Reserve Bank of India

The pace of software development demands a robust and scalable testing infrastructure for organisations. - Maneesh Sharma, LambdaTest

We haven't heard much about SaaS performance marketing agencies that are exquisitely trained to deal with this fast-paced growth of SaaS startups. - Shiyam Sunder, TripleDart digital

Today, everything happens very quickly compared to before, so if you want to grab a chance, you have to act super quickly. - Marcin Beme, Audioteka

You need to make a product that can solve a problem, be adopted easily and have a wider impact, and technology is an aide to that. - Asha Poulose, GE Healthcare

The capability to build products is not enough, its adoption is equally important. - Issac Mathew, Lowe’s India

Gravity is how well you attract your consumers and producers of the platform. Flow is about how well the platform creates value. - Bansilal Haudakari, PayPal

Every company today is a content company. Every business is heavily investing in content marketing. - Anirudh Singla, Pepper

