‘It is all about refining raw data into actionable insights’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

Technology-led businesses and financial services have historically been the largest recipients of private capital over the past few years. - Ritesh Chandra, Avendus

Invoice discounting speeds up the clients' cash movement, and the companies don’t need to wait for clients to pay within their credit terms. - Rahul Meena, Treflo

Web3 [is a] breakthrough technology which will have a significant impact on all sectors. - Saloni Jain, ﻿SUNiCON Ventures﻿

In today’s digital-first world, traditional or text-based candidate assessments are suboptimal as they are time-consuming, easily manipulated, and assume the candidate knows reading. - Tarvinder Kaur, PMaps

While the global digital adoption is at its peak, there is still a huge barrier in consuming the internet for non-English users. - Varshul CW, Dubverse

There is still a huge class of investors who believe in FDs or LIC policies, and we need to create awareness among them that bonds can be a good alternative. - Abhijit Roy, GoldenPi

Today, the most fundamental problem in the food supply chain is that all of this information exists in isolation, and it only works on trust. - Srivatsa Sreenivasarao, TraceX Technologies

Not every founder has a technical or product-oriented mindset, or can develop apps in-house. So, they outsource app development, but with lacklustre results. - Sidharth Jain, GraffersID

Many IT giants have expressed their interest in hiring as the economy recovers to normalcy and companies rise to the pre-pandemic operation levels. - Yeshab Giri, Randstad India

The market for good engineers and product managers hasn’t really changed. - Rohit Razdan, Synaptic

Over the course of the pandemic, we have seen organisations of all sizes accelerate their digital transformation plans by several years. - Sunil PP, AWS India and South Asia

It is imperative that as a society we create a system that enables women to take up more leadership roles and start their own ventures. - Srushti Adani, Wellnest Tech

People are throwing in technology, applications, and platforms to figure out how AI works. This is not solving the problem. - Anjan Lahiri, Navikenz

The primary reason for the increasing global demand for conversational AI solutions is the need for enhanced customer support and to strengthen customer retention initiatives. - Sachin Arora, KPMG India

Technologies like machine learning offer deeper insights into dynamic factors beyond credit scores that help lenders mitigate their risks. - Arun Poojari, Cashinvoice

Powered by emerging technologies such as AI, ML, and Big Data, fintechs are bringing about a transitional shift in micro-lending. - Yashwant Lodha, PayNearby

The recent revival of the travel industry [has led to] unprecedented interest in automating the T&E process. - Tarun Davda, Matrix India

It is all about refining raw data into actionable insights. - Rashmit Singh Sukhmani, SatSure

