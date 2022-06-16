Know all about Surat’s 3-day startup summit that is looking to power Indian startups globally

In a move to accelerate the growth of India’s startup ecosystem, IVY Growth Associates, an incubation and startup ecosystem network is organising a 3-day startup summit in association with Sapio Analytics, an AI solutions provider.

The 21by72 Startup Summit will be held at Avadh Utopia, Surat from June 17 - 19, 2022 with the mission to enable conversations and connections that empower India’s startup brands and and propel the startup landscape further.

Exposure, knowledge sharing, networking, collaboration, and investments, all under one roof.

The startup summit will see participation from more than 150 founders and entrepreneurs. With 5000+ global attendees, the 3-day summit will solidify Surat’s position on the global IT map, strengthening India’s ties with many countries across the world. More than 50 startups will be given a chance to raise capital at the event.

Why attend the 21by72 Startup Summit?

The event will serve as the forum to hear directly from leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and pioneers who are leading the transformation in the startup landscape of Surat and paving the way for the future.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi will grace the event on June 17, 5:00 PM onwards. Additionally, the event will also have participants from UAE, US, UK, and Singapore.

The event will see a plethora of sessions such as panel discussions, keynote speeches, pitching opportunities, networking dinners, one-on-one breakout spaces, rewards and recognition, and more.

“The wave of entrepreneurship is on a high and I firmly believe that Surat, Gujarat will play a larger role in the field of Saas, EV, Technology, and D2C Brands”, shares financial advisor Prateek Toshniwal.

The 21by72 startup summit is aligned with Ivy Growth Associates’ vision of nurturing and accelerating 500+ startups in India and across the world by 2030. Their collaboration with Atal Innovation and Incubation Centre will enable them to scout and achieve their target of making 50 startups market-ready every year.

Surat: Diamond City to IT Hub

Surat, the ninth largest city in India is catching up with the likes of Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, in terms of information technology. The presence of several MNC IT giants has transformed Surat into a tech hub, making it the second significant center of IT in Gujarat after Ahmedabad. A huge seaport and easy air connectivity have added to the city’s strategic value for the investors.

With the government supporting startups in India that are thriving due to the abundance of resources, labor, and talent, tier cities like Surat are becoming ideal places for ecommerce, software, and data startups.

“In the next 10 years Surat’s startup ecosystem can contribute up to $1trillion and it is going to be a place to watch out for”, adds Prateek Toshniwal. With the growing opportunities for ease of starting and doing business, entrepreneurs and investors can enjoy ample growth opportunities irrespective the size of their businesses.