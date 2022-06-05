Zomato unveils ESG report on world environment day

Food tech company ﻿Zomato﻿ shared its Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) report on World Environment Day. Co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said the company has been working on six core themes in keeping with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The core initiatives include climate conscious deliveries, enrolling 4,500 active Electric Vehicle (EV) based delivery partners as of March 2022. Nearly 18 percent of the deliveries were done by bicycle for FY 2022. The platform has also reduced waste by committing to 100 percent plastic neutral deliveries as of April 2022.

Zomato has also extended its Daily Feeding Program to 39 cities across India serving two lakh meals a day. The report also mentioned extending safety and well-being to its delivery partners including disability and death coverage apart from medical insurance. Zomato also claimed to have on-boarded 965 street vendors during FY 2022 under PM Svanidhi Scheme.

As part of being an equal opportunity employer, Zomato has also announced a six months parental leave policy to all employees, apart from 30 percent leadership roles being served by the women.

The Gurugram-headquartered company reported losses of Rs 1,220.3 crore for the financial year 2021-22 announced in May, 2022. The platform claims to manage $2.8 billion in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) across 535 million orders in FY 2022.

