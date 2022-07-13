‘There is so much inefficiency that technology can solve’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Social commerce is evolving into a robust consumer vertical. - Venkatesh V, The Chennai Angels

Today, AI-powered personalisation is important at every touchpoint to create a strong shopping experience. - Kalpit Jain, Netcore Cloud

The pandemic pushed new-to-online shoppers and existing shoppers to increase their online purchasing, as physical shopping channels closed or became difficult to access. - Nimisha Jain, BCG India

Any bug has a huge impact on an organisation in terms of revenue loss, customer churn, and much more importantly loss of precious developer time in resolving that bug. - Sanjay Nath, Blume Ventures

When a product reaches millions of users, there are different workflows and use cases that developers couldn't have thought of. - Vishalini Paliwal, Zipy

Merchants nowadays are focusing on a one-page website rather than the whole website. - Sampad Swain, Instamojo

Used-car subscriptions are witnessing a tremendous demand from millennials because they want to change cars frequently. - Tarun Lawadia, PumPumPum

Collection as a category has always been mostly manual. Multiple systems or software are deployed by banks, FIs, or fintechs for collection and recovery, but they all work in silos. Anand Agrawal, Credgenics

Hybrid working – the post-pandemic model now favoured by millions of people and the firms that employ them – is a key way to combat the so-called ‘she-cession’. - Harsh Lambah, IWG

The pandemic has shown that remote work is viable, and I believe that will help in attracting more women to enter the tech industry where in many roles remote work is doable. - Sarita Digumarti, UNext

The LGBTQ+ community is the most underserved segment in the mental health market in terms of their propensity to seek solutions versus the availability of products that actually address their needs. - Anshul Kamath, ﻿Evolve

Only decentralisation makes it possible to build a people’s network. - Irthu Suresh, ﻿Atlantis﻿

The internet can be an effective tool to reach more people, and educate them about the history and culture associated with art. - Dushyant Dangi, Tribal Art India

You need to start early to make a fundamental impact on learning outcomes. - Manan Khurma Cuemath

India has the highest mobile data consumption rate in the world, with data usage of ~18 gigabytes per data subscriber per month at present. - Nitesh Jain

Disastrous tech IPOs and hammering in the market have pushed the investor community on the back foot and to be circumspect. - Pranab K. Pani, Talendeate beyond Border

The COVID-19 crisis has pushed SMBs to promote and grow their businesses online and now with inflationary headwinds, SMBs continue to show remarkable resilience. - Mitika Kulshreshtha, Newfold Digital

There is so much inefficiency that technology can solve. Going after these models means the founder can hit the road running with the product they have built out rather than create a new category that didn't exist. - Ganapathy Venugopal, Axilor Ventures

