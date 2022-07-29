Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 29, 2022)

ABD India forays into the metaverse with the ABD MetaBar

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) has made its debut in the metaverse with the ABD MetaBar—an immersive virtual reality space housing digital displays of its leading offerings. Visitors to the space can learn more about brands, watch new content, and discover key initiatives from the organisation.

With its design, the ABD MetaBar—optimised for both mobile and desktop usage—taps into the growing interest in the metaverse amongst consumers, and their willingness to experiment with novel digital activations.

Moving forward, the ABD MetaBar will evolve to allow for interactions with users and serve as a gateway for curated online experiences across consumer interest areas of fun, design, music, gaming, and the performing arts.

Terralogic announces the acquisition of Codebele

Terralogic Software Solutions, a global leader in cybersecurity, IT, and software services, has announced the acquisition of Codebele, a Bellari-based software development company. According to Terralogic, this acquisition is aimed at increasing its software development services.,

Manoj Reddy founded Codebele in 2012. Since then, Codebele has seen tremendous growth and collaborated with clients including Myntra, EY, Hexaware, and Kotak Life. Codebele specialises in all aspects of application development, including website and mobile app development, frontend and backend programming, and cloud-based apps. It presently works with over 100 clients and has completed over 200 projects.

"Tier II cities have the same, if not more, potential than Tier I cities, with less traffic, costs, and other urban problems. Our objective with Codebele is to highlight the existence of Bellari as a premier center for a development firm," said Founder Manoj Reddy.

He further added, "We want Codebele to have a worldwide presence and offer top-notch services to businesses not just in India but all around the world. By the end of the year, we expect to have a strong growth rate and a significant global footprint, proving that even Tier II cities can prosper when they have a truly competent workforce. We're certain that we will be able to achieve this with Terralogic."

ValueFirst partners with LeadSquared to offer customer conversations through SMS, WhatsApp plugin

ValueFirst, a global leader in the CPaaS (communications platform-as-a-service) space, has partnered with Bengaluru-based end-to-end sales execution and marketing automation platform, LeadSquared, to help brands across the globe offer seamless and joyful customer experiences while driving their sales. With this partnership, ValueFirst and LeadSquared aim to strengthen their commitment towards connecting businesses with their customers across different channels and driving customer experiences.

The ValueFirst SMS and WhatsApp plugin is now available on the LeadSquared CRM. With the plugin, users will be able to send SMS and WhatsApp messages from the CRM natively with a single click of a button. Users will be able to send automated messages to clients on defined actions as well as execute campaigns. The plugin will also provide insight-rich analytics to users to help them make better business decisions.

Nilesh Patel, Founder and CEO Leadsquared

xQ appoints Pawan Kumar Vadlamani as Co-Founder & VP of Global Sales

Edtech startup xQ has appointed Pawan Kumar Vadlamani as Co-founder and Vice President of the company’s global sales segment. With a rich experience in market expansion, brand building, category creation, handling multi-cultural cross-functional teams, sales value, and sustainable growth strategies, Pawan Kumar has joined to help expand xQ across the country and globally.

An alumnus of IIM Kozhikode, he has a sound understanding of both Indian and international markets. He has worked with Asian Paints for 14 years in roles of sales, marketing, and international operations.

