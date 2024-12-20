﻿OpenAI﻿has rolled out a beta update for its ChatGPT application on MacOS, which allows it to work directly with more coding and notetaking apps.

The company shared the update on social media platforms X and LinkedIn.

“ChatGPT can now work directly with more coding and notetaking apps—through voice or text—on macOS,” the post read.

Demonstrating the tech in three different contexts via video, the company explains how each of the features is used. The ChatGPT Beta provides support for coding apps including Warp, IntelliJ IDEA, and PyCharm, with its o1 and o1 pro mode

The launched version will work on note-taking apps Apple Notes, Notion, and Quip. With both text and voice options to navigate.

With user permission, the app can read the content on the selected app and respond to context to it. This beta is available to Plus, Pro, Team, Enterprise, and Edu users, the company added

OpenAI plans to bring this feature to Windows and Free users next year.

The company rolled out a new feature yesterday for users to interact with ChatGPT via a dedicated 1-800 number.

While the service is currently available in the US alone, Indian users can message ChatGPT via WhatsApp at 1-800-ChatGPT without the need for an OpenAI account.