Pitch your startup idea live at India’s biggest retail tech event: Converge @ Walmart

To pioneer in the world of retail technology means bringing about customer delight and convenience in the most innovative and impactful way. One way Walmart Global Tech in India does this is by using next-gen technology that caters to millions of customers' needs around the world, while also moving the needle of innovation for retail tech.

In its efforts to reimagine the future of retail, Walmart Global Tech in India also works closely with students and startups with ideas that can power retail.

The SparkTech Showcase is one such initiative where students and early-stage startups can submit their solutions across four broad themes – Data, Future of Retail, Emerging Tech and Supply Chain – under the core theme of ‘reimagining retail tech’.

The showcase is a part of Converge @ Walmart, the flagship retail tech event of Walmart Global Tech, in association with ﻿PhonePe﻿, India's largest digital payments platform. After an incredible first edition that saw over 13,000 registrants, the second edition scheduled for September 16, 2022, aims to be bigger and better.

By bringing together key global and local ecosystem leaders in the retail tech arena, it promises to be an ideal platform for student and startup teams to pitch their ideas, and get rewarded for them too.

Advantages for winning teams

Beside the chance to pitch to a global audience of retail tech leaders, innovators and enthusiasts, the perks of winning the SparkTech Showcase for startups include an entry into the Walmart Startup Mentoring Program and a potential pilot with Walmart Global Tech in India. Winning student teams have the opportunity of getting full-time job or internship offers. Both startups and students also have the added incentives of winning gift vouchers.

Who can participate?

Any India-based unfunded, early-stage, angel, or seed-funded startup is eligible to apply for the SparkTech Showcase. For students, participation is open to any engineering college student in India from five branches - CS, IT, EE, ECE, and EEE. A student team should have between 2-4 students in one group.

What do I need to do to participate?

Interested student teams and startups need to submit solutions by picking a sub-theme, describing the problem being solved, the solution being provided, and take a 2-minute video demo (YouTube link) of your solution. The shortlisted top six teams will have to be present in-person at the Converge event on September 16, 2022 at the Walmart Global Tech office in Bengaluru to pitch their ideas live.

Apply now to the SparkTech Showcase

Registrations open for the SparkTech Showcase on August 3, 2022 and close on August 22, 2022. The top six finalists will be announced on September 5, 2022, and the grand finale of SparkTech Showcase at Converge @ Walmart will take place on September 16, 2022.