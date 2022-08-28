Future of Web3 gaming

Hello Reader,

Disney Star is back in the game, winning the ICC Media Rights tender, which includes both TV and digital rights to all ICC cricket in India for the next four years—for both men’s and women’s global events.

This should help the company retain its cricket-loving subscribers on Disney+ Hotstar, especially after it lost the digital streaming rights to the Indian Premier League (IPL)—one of its most lucrative properties—to Reliance-owned Viacom18 earlier this year.

Speaking of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani’s succession plan is expected to be the focal point for discussion at the conglomerate’s annual shareholder meeting on Monday. His three children—Isha, Akash, and Anant—already hold prominent positions in the company.

ICYMI: The origin story of Clippy, the iconic Microsoft assistant.

Here’s your trivia for today: What was Lifebuoy soap called when it was first introduced in 1897?

Shripati Acharya, Founder and Managing Partner, ﻿Prime Venture Partners﻿, keeps a close eye on the changing gaming ecosystem.

After studying the impact of new technologies, including blockchain and cryptocurrencies, on gaming, he emphasises the importance of creating an immersive experience for the long-term growth of Web3 gaming.

Web2 vs. Web3:

In Web3 gaming, gamers have to buy NFTs and other assets to start playing.

The use of blockchain’s distributed ledger system means the assets, including weapons players acquire, are independently available and can be traded in an open marketplace.

Many developers feel tempted to introduce their tokens without understanding the economics of crypto markets, making it difficult for them to maintain their value.

More and more women are choosing to take the demi-fine route, buying pieces that bridge the gap between cheap costume jewellery and expensive fine ornaments. After all, what’s good enough for Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex who once had access to the UK’s crown jewels, is more than good enough for the rest of us!

Enter Pune-based demi-fine jewellery startup Palmonas, which offers a range of contemporary options made with a solid core of sterling silver or stainless steel and a thick layer of 18k gold vermeil.

Glam quotient:

The brand offers a range of jewellery options priced between Rs 800 and Rs 5,500 and is sold with a one-year warranty.

At present, Palmonas has 500 SKUs on its website and launches as many as 150 SKUs every month.

It launched its international operations last week and has shipped 200 orders to the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and Germany.

Divyaanshu Makkar is the Co-founder and CEO of Sourcewiz, a SaaS-enabled marketplace that helps manufacturers streamline internal processes.

In the latest episode of the 100X Entrepreneur Podcast, Divyaanshu reflects on his journey from being an entrepreneur to becoming a VC, and then returning to entrepreneurship.

Divyanshu joined the EY-Parthenon group, a Mumbai-based management consulting firm after graduation.

Years later, he embarked on the path to entrepreneurship with his first venture in the edtech space, Connect2 Teach in London, and then again with SaaS startup Sourcewiz in 2021.

Through his VC journey, he found the manufacturing space to be “interesting”, and he “figured out some problems, built some prototypes and got very good traction”.

No deal: Takeovers are falling apart across the globe, leading to a gloomy late summer for Wall Street bankers as cheap financing dries up. More than $150 billion of mergers and acquisitions have been scrapped or stalled since the beginning of June.

Takeovers are falling apart across the globe, leading to a gloomy late summer for Wall Street bankers as cheap financing dries up. More than $150 billion of mergers and acquisitions have been scrapped or stalled since the beginning of June. Low yields: Europe's blisteringly hot summer is forecast to result in the smallest potato crop in years, threatening further price rises for popular foods such as fries just as consumers contend with spiralling inflation.

Europe's blisteringly hot summer is forecast to result in the smallest potato crop in years, threatening further price rises for popular foods such as fries just as consumers contend with spiralling inflation. A royal sale: A unique black Ford Escort driven by the late Princess Diana in the 1980s is due to be auctioned this weekend at Britain's Silverstone racing circuit. One of 130 lots going up for sale, the RS Turbo Series 1 Escort belonged to Diana between 1985 and 1988.

What was Lifebuoy soap called when it was first introduced in 1897?

Answer: Lifebudy soap

