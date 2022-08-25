Meet the winners of Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship (QIF) India 2022
Qualcomm Technologies Inc announced the names of the winning teams of the Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship (QIF) India 2022 program, an annual initiative that provides an opportunity for the students of selected Indian universities to present their ideas and innovations. Initiated back in 2016, QIF is known for welcoming ideas from the fields of Machine Learning, Autonomous Driving, Multimedia Computing, Communication Techniques, etc, and is in perfect sync with Qualcomm’s core values of innovation, execution, and teamwork. The winning teams would win themselves a chance to learn under the mentorship of researchers at Qualcomm, along with the financial reward.
QIF India is currently open to 13 pre-selected premier academic institutions listing the IITs, IIITs, and IISc. This number has steadily increased from four institutions in 2016. This year, 98 proposals were received, and 36 finalists were invited for the presentation round post which 11 fellowship winners were chosen from 2022 in addition to five super winners from 2021.
Following are the winning research proposals:
1. QIF India 2022 winners
Innovation Title - A High-Frequency Area and Power Efficient DC-DC Converter Using Mixed Mode Timed-Based PID Controller
School - IIT, Madras
Fellow - Abirmoya Santra
Faculty - Qadeer A Khan
Innovation Title - Demystifying the Optimal Generator in Generative Adversarial Networks
School - Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
Fellow - Siddharth Asokan
Faculty - Chandra Shekar Seelamantula
Innovation Title - Lifelong learning for Neural-powered Mixed Integer Programming
School - IIT, Delhi
Fellow - Sahil Manchanda
Faculty - Sahil Ranu
Innovation Title - List Decoding Reed-Solomon and Locally Repairable Codes: How far can we go?
School - International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad
Fellows - Harshithanjani Athi, Rasagna Chigullapally
Faculty - Lalith Vadlamani, Prasad Krishnan
Innovation Title- Orthogonal Time-Frequency Space (OTFS) Modulation for Joint Radar and Communication (RadCom) in mmWave Massive MIMO Systems
School - IIT, Kanpur
Fellows - Meesam Jafri, Suraj Srivastava
Faculty - Aditya K Jagannatham
Innovation Title- Pure Exploration over Bit-Constrained Channels
School - IIT, Bombay
Fellow - Fathima Zarin Faizal
Faculty - Nikhil Karamchandani, Manjesh K Hanawal
Innovation Title - Quantification of Information Leakage and Security Verification of Compiler Optimizations
School - IIT, Guwahati
Fellow - Priyanka Panigrahi
Faculty - Chandan Karfa
Innovation Title- Reed-Muller and Polar Codes for Channels With Memory
School - Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
Fellow - V Arvind Rameshwar
Faculty - Nikhil Verma, Navin Kashyap
Innovation Title- Representation Learning for Scalable and Multimodal Graph Retrieval
School - IIT, Bombay
Fellow - Indradyumna Roy
Faculty - Abir De
Innovation Title- Simplicial Neural Networks: A tool for Higher-order Graph Representation Learning
School - Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
Fellow - Sravanthi Gurugubelli
Faculty - Sundeep Prabhakar Chepuri
Innovation Title- Software/Hardware Prototype of IEEE 802.11ad/ay Based Joint Radar-Communication Transceiver
School - Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi
Fellows - Akanksha Sneh, Aakanksha Tewari
Faculty - Shobha Sundar Ram
2. Super Winners from QIF India 2021
Innovation Title- Deep Neural Models For Generalized Synthesis Of Multi-Avatar Actions
School - International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad
Fellows - Debtanu Gupta, Pranay Gupta
Faculty - Ravi Kiran Sarvadevabhatla
Innovation Title- Efficient Self-Supervised Learning of Robust Representations
School - Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
Fellow - Sravanti Addepalli
Faculty - R Venkatesh Babu
Innovation Title- Intelligent Reflecting Surface-Assisted Opportunistic Multi-User Communication
School - Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
Fellow - Yashvanth L
Faculty - Chandra R Murthy
Innovation Title- Remeshing-Free Fracture Simulation with Haptic Feedback
School - IIT, Bombay
Fellow - Avirup Mandal
Faculty - Parag Chaudhuri
Innovation Title- TEMPER: Trusted Execution using Machine Learning assisted PUF Enabled Random-number-generators
School - IIT, Kharagpur
Fellow - Kuheli Pratihar
Faculty - Debdeep Mukhopadhyay
The winning teams also win a year of fellowship with Qualcomm. With that, some of the top researchers at Qualcomm ensure mentorship to them throughout the year. At the end of the year, the performance of all the teams is reviewed, after which two super winners are announced.