Qualcomm Technologies Inc announced the names of the winning teams of the Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship (QIF) India 2022 program, an annual initiative that provides an opportunity for the students of selected Indian universities to present their ideas and innovations. Initiated back in 2016, QIF is known for welcoming ideas from the fields of Machine Learning, Autonomous Driving, Multimedia Computing, Communication Techniques, etc, and is in perfect sync with Qualcomm’s core values of innovation, execution, and teamwork. The winning teams would win themselves a chance to learn under the mentorship of researchers at Qualcomm, along with the financial reward.

QIF India is currently open to 13 pre-selected premier academic institutions listing the IITs, IIITs, and IISc. This number has steadily increased from four institutions in 2016. This year, 98 proposals were received, and 36 finalists were invited for the presentation round post which 11 fellowship winners were chosen from 2022 in addition to five super winners from 2021.

Following are the winning research proposals:

1. QIF India 2022 winners

Innovation Title - A High-Frequency Area and Power Efficient DC-DC Converter Using Mixed Mode Timed-Based PID Controller

School - IIT, Madras

Fellow - Abirmoya Santra

Faculty - Qadeer A Khan

Innovation Title - Demystifying the Optimal Generator in Generative Adversarial Networks

School - Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

Fellow - Siddharth Asokan

Faculty - Chandra Shekar Seelamantula

Innovation Title - Lifelong learning for Neural-powered Mixed Integer Programming

School - IIT, Delhi

Fellow - Sahil Manchanda

Faculty - Sahil Ranu

Innovation Title - List Decoding Reed-Solomon and Locally Repairable Codes: How far can we go?

School - International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad

Fellows - Harshithanjani Athi, Rasagna Chigullapally

Faculty - Lalith Vadlamani, Prasad Krishnan

Innovation Title- Orthogonal Time-Frequency Space (OTFS) Modulation for Joint Radar and Communication (RadCom) in mmWave Massive MIMO Systems

School - IIT, Kanpur

Fellows - Meesam Jafri, Suraj Srivastava

Faculty - Aditya K Jagannatham

Innovation Title- Pure Exploration over Bit-Constrained Channels

School - IIT, Bombay

Fellow - Fathima Zarin Faizal

Faculty - Nikhil Karamchandani, Manjesh K Hanawal

Innovation Title - Quantification of Information Leakage and Security Verification of Compiler Optimizations

School - IIT, Guwahati

Fellow - Priyanka Panigrahi

Faculty - Chandan Karfa

Innovation Title- Reed-Muller and Polar Codes for Channels With Memory

School - Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

Fellow - V Arvind Rameshwar

Faculty - Nikhil Verma, Navin Kashyap

Innovation Title- Representation Learning for Scalable and Multimodal Graph Retrieval

School - IIT, Bombay

Fellow - Indradyumna Roy

Faculty - Abir De

Innovation Title- Simplicial Neural Networks: A tool for Higher-order Graph Representation Learning

School - Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

Fellow - Sravanthi Gurugubelli

Faculty - Sundeep Prabhakar Chepuri

Innovation Title- Software/Hardware Prototype of IEEE 802.11ad/ay Based Joint Radar-Communication Transceiver

School - Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi

Fellows - Akanksha Sneh, Aakanksha Tewari

Faculty - Shobha Sundar Ram

2. Super Winners from QIF India 2021

Innovation Title- Deep Neural Models For Generalized Synthesis Of Multi-Avatar Actions

School - International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad

Fellows - Debtanu Gupta, Pranay Gupta

Faculty - Ravi Kiran Sarvadevabhatla

Innovation Title- Efficient Self-Supervised Learning of Robust Representations

School - Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

Fellow - Sravanti Addepalli

Faculty - R Venkatesh Babu

Innovation Title- Intelligent Reflecting Surface-Assisted Opportunistic Multi-User Communication

School - Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

Fellow - Yashvanth L

Faculty - Chandra R Murthy

Innovation Title- Remeshing-Free Fracture Simulation with Haptic Feedback

School - IIT, Bombay

Fellow - Avirup Mandal

Faculty - Parag Chaudhuri

Innovation Title- TEMPER: Trusted Execution using Machine Learning assisted PUF Enabled Random-number-generators

School - IIT, Kharagpur

Fellow - Kuheli Pratihar

Faculty - Debdeep Mukhopadhyay

The winning teams also win a year of fellowship with Qualcomm. With that, some of the top researchers at Qualcomm ensure mentorship to them throughout the year. At the end of the year, the performance of all the teams is reviewed, after which two super winners are announced.