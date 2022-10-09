‘Contemporary Signatures’ – 60 artists showcase the beauty of creativity at Monalisa Kalagram

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 640 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

The Monalisa Kalagram in Koregaon Park, Pune, is host this week to an exhibition titled Contemporary Signatures. The aptly-named art hub is founded by mother-daughter duo, Mona and Lisa Pingale.

“Timed around the festive season, this exhibition provides you the perfect opportunity to take home a work of art that you are sure to enjoy and treasure over time,” curators Sapna Kar, Rajneeta Kewalramani, and Lisa Pingale explain.

The exhibition, now in its second annual edition, features the work of 60 eminent and promising artists across media and genres. See Part I and Part II of our coverage of the first edition in 2021.

In this photo essay, we feature the works of artists such as Amol Pawar (A dream comes true), Arti Kirloskar (Tropical forest), Arzaan Khambatta (Horse Head, Lets go party tonight), Jagannath Paul (Togetherness), Seema Kohli (Kamdhenu), Mohan Naik (Scenes from my Village), and Narhari Bhawandla (Village folk of Telangana).

Other artists include Neerja Peters (Hope & Transcendence; Revelation & Divine Rhythm), Seema Kohli (Tree of life), Shreekanth Kurva (Roosters), Suraj Kumar Kashi (The Pathmaker), Umakant Kanade (Nature Series), Vivek Kumawat (Dancing Nandis), Nishant Dange, and Purvi Parmar.

Some of the artworks are priced from Rs 40,000 to Rs 8 lakh. Visitors are flocking to galleries again as the pandemic shows signs of easing.

“The pandemic was a bad time for all businesses, but more particularly for art. Art was still being viewed as a luxury, so it was most affected,” explains Lisa Pingale, Co-founder of Monalisa Kalagram, in a chat with YourStory.

The gallery was closed the entire time of the pandemic. “We were trying to do our best for the artists by trying to sell their art online, but it wasn’t the same. But thankfully, that has now changed,” she adds.

The digital medium is also impacting the world of art in a number of ways. Physical artworks are being promoted and bought online, while new categories of digital art have emerged as well.

“I truly believe that art must be viewed to be appreciated. I'm not much for online sales, but things are changing,” Lisa observes.

“We do have younger buyers who prefer digital mediums and we have started to cater to that,” she adds.

She also offers tips for aspiring artists. “Stay connected to the market and trends,” Lisa signs off.

Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and find new avenues to apply your creativity?

Lisa Pingale

(All exhibition photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the gallery.)

