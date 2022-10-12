‘The future of commerce is undoubtedly conversational’ – 15 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 15 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Youth energy is infectious. They are the front-liners and are better equipped digitally and physically in these times. - Siddharth Ladsariya, Young Volunteers Organisation

It is evident that linking technology investments and adoption with business strategies as well as close collaboration with partners are crucial to deliver success for SMBs. - Samik Roy, Microsoft India

Organisations must anticipate AI-related risks and build comprehensive frameworks to pre-emptively mitigate them. - Prashanth Kaddi, Deloitte India

Multiple industry reports suggest that although the percentage of women entering the IT field is at par with men, this gender representation decreases at managerial levels and beyond. - Robin Bhowmik, Manipal Global Education Services

With new skills and competencies, you become part of the larger picture with the power and time to fix intricate problems like gender-based wage gaps, diversity, inclusivity, and more. - Sarita Digumarti, Jigsaw Academy

Community-based solutions that combine tele-otology and tele-audiology can aid in timely intervention, especially for at-risk populations such as drivers. - AK Agarwal, Society for Sound Hearing

Banking and payments have come leaps and bounds over the last decade, but when it comes to international transactions, we still run on archaic systems. - Parth Garg, Vance

Smart lock industry is at a nascent stage in India, but is opening up vigorously. - Sanat Jain, Lavna

Large hardware companies are not really good at absorbing innovation very quickly. - Satyanarayanan R Chakravarthy, NCCRD

Today’s chatbots efficiently conduct sales conversations in multiple languages, thereby reaching more customers and solving their queries. - Aakrit Vaish, Haptik

The arrival of augmented reality and virtual reality in ecommerce has revolutionised the product visualisation experience. – Pankaj Sachdeva, India Innovation

Your core business needs to be based around the core value of the product and not the cashback. - Ashish Kashyap, INDmoney

Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands, as well as ecommerce companies, are spending money on performance marketing, marketing through influencers, and other channels. - Swati Bhargava, CashKaro

While D2C as a business segment has always existed in some form or another, the restrictions on movement imposed during the pandemic gave brands and customers the opportunity to deep dive into this market. - Abhishek Goenka, RPSG Capital Ventures

The future of ecommerce lies in the ability to provide consumers with an immersive online experience akin to what they experience in stores, but without the challenges. - Pankaj Sachdeva, India Innovation

The future of commerce is undoubtedly conversational. - Aakrit Vaish, Haptik

