Flipkart clocks $5.5B in GMV sales in 8 days of festive season

Ecommerce giant ﻿Flipkart﻿ has reportedly clocked close to $5.5 billion in eight days of the festive season sale (September 22 to September 30), according to people in the know. Out of all sales, close to 98% have come from mobile phones.

While Flipkart was yet to respond to an email query at the time of publishing of this story, sources say that $5.5 billion worth of sales is 25% higher than last year.

A RedSeer report has pointed out that ecommerce platforms across the country clocked sales worth $3.5 billion in the first four days of the festive season sales—contributing over 60% of the projected GMV of $5.9 billion in the first wave of the festive sales.

The report added close to 55 million people made purchases during the festive season sales, and close to 1,100 mobile phones were sold on the leading two platforms. Close to Rs 11,000 crore worth of gadgets were sold on ﻿Flipkart﻿ and ﻿Amazon﻿ India alone.

RedSeer had earlier also reported that the ecommerce sales performance from September 22 to September 25 indicated that the two platforms continue to hold the largest market share in the first phase of festive season sales.

The sale of premium smartphones including iPhones 12 and 13, as well as OnePlus series, drove the mobile sales for the first four days of the sales. In the terms of volume, the first week of festive sales saw nearly one crore units being sold.