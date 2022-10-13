[Funding roundup] MyoWorks, Better Beauty, Zoapi, and D-Nome raise fresh capital

Lotus Herbals invests $200K in Better Beauty

﻿Lotus Herbals﻿ said it has invested $200,000 in personal care and cosmetic brand, ﻿Better Beauty﻿.

Founded by actor Anita Hassanandani, Better Beauty is available exclusively on Vanity Wagon. It hopes to hit annual recurring revenues of Rs 7.2 crore within a year.

Funds from the latest round will be used for marketing, R&D, and increasing its offline presence, Better Beauty said.

"We are going to focus on expanding our product catalogue, marketing budgets and increasing our offline presence across the country," said Naina Ruhail, co-founder of Better Beauty.

Textile supplier Nona Lifestyle raises $1.4M

Global textile supplier company Nona Lifestyle said it has raised $1.4 million in its pre-series A funding round from LC Nueva and other high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

The company, which specialises in uniform and safety wear, said it will use the funds it has raised to develop its backend technology and its marketplace platform.

Nona Lifestyle also wants to expand into international, as well as domestic markets, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. It is currently present in Gurugram and Bengaluru.

"In the unorganised and competitive landscape, the brand is making concerted efforts to be the one-stop solution for merchandise needs related to garments and safety wear in the B2B domain," an unnamed investor said in the press release.

"With its managed marketplace, it is ensuring transparency and visibility in the supply chain," the investor added.

WeWork funds conferencing platform Zoapi

﻿WeWork﻿ India said it has made its first investment in the country, picking up a stake in Bengaluru-based conferencing and collaboration platform, ﻿Zoapi﻿.

The funding amount was not disclosed.

Zoapi combines the four basic needs of a meeting room--wireless screen sharing, video conferencing, online calendar, and room scheduler--on a singular platform that can be accessed by corporates and freelancers.

The startup also supports various video conferencing apps such as Zoom, MS Teams, Google Meet, Webex etc.

Zoapi Innovations was founded in 2019 by Prashanth NS and Chaitanya Vasantarao.

"We are excited to partner with WeWork India, as it’s an excellent opportunity to implement our product at scale," said Prashanth in a press statement.

Educational quiz startup Supernova raises $1.1M

Gametech startup Supernova said it has raised $1.1 million from investors including ﻿Lumikai Fund﻿, a gaming and interactive media-focussed VC fund, Kae Capital, All In Capital, Goodwater Capital and other strategic angels.

A startup that makes live quizzes and interactive games based on CBSE math topics, Supernova says it will use the funds to scale the product, add multiplayer formats, strengthen its leadership team, and acquire more users in the next 18 months.

Supernova was founded in 2021 by Anirudh Coontoor, Nawin Krishna and Maharishi RB. It aims to make CBSE lessons more fun and engaging via live quizzes, byte-sized lessons and worksheets.

"Supernova is taking a first principles approach to a massive opportunity with a new platform that re-imagines kids' education by leveraging the power of experiential, game-based "learning by doing.", said Justin Shriram Keeling, founding general partner at Lumikai Fund.

Ankur Capital invests in biotech startups MyoWorks and D-NOME

Early-stage venture capital fund ﻿Ankur Capital﻿ said it has invested undisclosed seed capital in two biotech startups - MyoWorks, and ﻿D-Nome﻿.

MyoWorks is a startup experimenting with edible fundal mycelium-based 2D and 3D scaffolds that can mimic real tissue environments to help develop more realistic lab-produced meat.

D-NOME is developing a molecular diagnostic platform to detect infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, HIV, HPV, UTIs, and cancers early.

"We are excited to expand our portfolio in the deep science space with two very exciting companies in mycelium-based scaffolds for cell-based meat and protein engineering for diagnostics in human and animal health," said Ritu Verma, Managing Partner at Ankur Capital.