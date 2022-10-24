John Shaw, former Vice Chairman of Biocon, passes away at age 73

John Shaw, Non-Executive Director of ﻿Biocon﻿passed away on Monday. He was married to Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

John Shaw previously served as the Vice Chairman of Biocon Limited. A member of the board of directors at Biocon since 1999, he was a foreign promoter in the company and served on the advisory board of various Biocon Group Companies.

Born in 1949 in the United Kingdom, John Shaw previously served as the Chairman of Madura Coats Limited and as Finance and Managing Directors of Coats Viyella Group. He set up Glentec International in 1999 which acquired Unilever’s shares in Biocon. As of June, 2022, Glentec held a 19.76% stake in Biocon.

According to the Biocon Limited Website, John Shaw had an MA with Economic Honours in History and Political Economy from the University of Glasgow in the UK. He was later conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by his alma mater.

News website Moneycontrol reported that he will be cremated at the Wilson Gardens Crematorium today.