Titan Capital and John Abraham-backed NOTO Ice Cream on Thursday said it raised Rs 15 crore in a round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from JITO and LetsVenture.

The ice cream brand will use the capital to expand in Tier I and II cities and develop its infrastructure, besides supporting its presence on food delivery and quick commerce platforms. It also aims to launch innovative flavours and formats for the summer season, it said in a statement.

“Health-conscious consumers often struggle between satisfying their sweet cravings and adhering to a

healthier lifestyle. The existing options often compromise on taste or nutritional value, creating a gap in the market for truly guilt-free indulgence. NOTO Ice Cream is solving this problem with its unique flavours that don't compromise on either taste or nutritional values," said Vinay Bansal, Co-founder of Inflection Point Ventures.

NOTO primarily offers guilt-free ice creams and desserts and claims to have no added sugar and minimal calories in its products.

Founded in 2019 by Varun Sheth and Ashni Shah, the brand is currently operational across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune. The Mumbai-based company last raised $1.72 million in October 2022, as per Tracxn.

Around the same time last year, ice cream brand NIC raised $20 million from Jungle Ventures at a $150 million valuation. In June 2024, Go Zero raised $1.5 million in a follow-on pre-Series A round from DSG Consumer Partners, Saama, and V3 Ventures. In August, Hangyo Ice Cream raised $25 million from Faering Capital to expand its presence across India.