The pandemic exposed structural issues in cross-border supply chains and heightened the need for transparency, visibility and diversification in procurement. - Bejul Somaia, Partner, Lightspeed

The artists have responded by creating artworks based on their inner introspections during the pandemic. - Lisa Pingale, Monalisa Kalagram

Due to lockdowns and restrictions in movement of people, it became very difficult and almost impossible for us to step out and source elements that can be turned into bio jewellery. - Shristi Ghunawat, Tangerine

Schools with adequate infrastructure and facilities were able to tide through the learning crisis better. Those in remote areas faced access issues. - Ratna Viswanathan, Reach To Teach

In the last two years, while the pandemic did deter the [SME] sector’s growth, the government’s focus on uplifting SMEs through several programmes and financial inclusion brought them back on their feet. - Sandip Chhettri, TradeIndia

Staying fit and active is crucial to maintain not only physical health but also mental health and wellness. - Vineeta Singh, ﻿SUGAR Cosmetics﻿

We took a call to scale the business after the COVID tailwind. - Dalvir Suri, Dunzo

In the pandemic, we were even able to hand out increments, because the pet industry saw a massive revival, and we were visible as a segment. - Ashish Anthony, JUSTDOGS

During the pandemic, sales dipped and production staggered because a majority of the workforce wasn’t available. Since we’re dependent on vendors and suppliers for raw material, the working capital flow chain halted due to a financial crunch. - Viral Jain, Basik Homeware

[T]he pandemic also ushered in massive growth in certain sectors like edtech and healthtech as well as web technologies and digital media content creation services. - Rahul Nainwal, Runway Incubator

The pandemic has established technology’s role in the guest and associate journey, and the industry is never going back. - Alex Alt, Oracle Hospitality

Even the erstwhile brick and mortar stores now have an online presence, a greater number of customers have now become accustomed to online shopping, which has only strengthened and enabled new players to go digital first. - Ayushi Gudwani, FS Life

There has been a marked shift where people perceive online shopping post pandemic. - Pallav Kumar Singh, SphitiCap

Prior to the pandemic, it was hard for organisations to think of having full-time remote employees. However, the overnight shift of office work to the virtual space has settled the challenges of remote work and concurred that having a remote workforce is possible. - Yogita Tulsiani, IXCEED

The pent-up demand owing to the pandemic has been sharply driving the festive season consumption, and credit demand, by extension. - Naveen Malpani, Grant Thornton Bharat

