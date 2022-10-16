‘Meaning, medium, methods’ – artist and curator insights on creativity from Monalisa Kalagram

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 640 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Founded by a mother-daughter duo Mona and Lisa Pingale, the aptly-named Monalisa Kalagram in Pune recently hosted the exhibition titled Contemporary Signatures. See Part I of our coverage, and earlier photo essay on the 2021 edition of the exhibition.

“Contemporary Signatures is an annual show we do. This is the second edition. The idea behind this show is to bring artworks by renowned artists in their signature styles to the art lovers in Pune,” explains Lisa Pingale, Co-founder of Monalisa Kalagram, in a chat with YourStory.

In this photo essay, we feature the works of artists such as Amar Sultan (Peace), Arzaan Khambatta (Horse Head, Lets go party tonight), Bose Krishnamachari (Stretch Bodies), Dinkar Jadhav (Caressing), Mohan Naik (Scenes from my Village), Oinam Dilip (Frida Kahlo XLII), and Sachindranath Jha (Pattram Nandi).

Other artists include Seema Kohli (In silence the secrets speak), Shampa Sircar Das (Prakriti Series), Shreekanth Kurva (Roosters), Swati Pasari (The Scarlet Love), Tapasya Gupta (Dance little lady dance), Ravinder Reddy, Anjaneyulu G, and Ganesh Selvaraj.

Some of the artworks are priced from Rs 40,000 to Rs 8 lakh. They span a wide range of styles, mediums, genres, and forms, including paintings and sculptures.

Looking back at the pandemic, Lisa identifies key lessons artists and audiences have learnt from the crisis. More buyers transact online, for instance.

“The artists have responded by creating artworks based on their inner introspections during the pandemic,” she observes.

Lisa identifies some trends in the Indian art scene today. “People are going back to old classics, the masters, with a very discerning eye,” she explains.

She also offers tips for aspiring artists. “Study other artists works. Do meaningful work, not just pretty paintings,” Lisa signs off.

Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and find new avenues to apply your creativity?

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

(All exhibition photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the gallery.)

See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.