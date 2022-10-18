‘Technology has come to recast the entire healthcare ecosystem’ – 15 quotes from India’s pandemic struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle. Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it's that life is short and we need to make ours count for something that’s bigger than us. - Siddharth Ladsariya, Young Volunteers Organisation

A McKinsey report suggests that women's roles were 1.8 times more vulnerable during the pandemic since the housework in India for women almost doubled during the pandemic. This led to a mass exodus of women quitting their corporate jobs. - Robin Bhowmik, Manipal Global Education Services

The COVID-19 pandemic saw a significant increase in the national obesity average. - Vikas Singhal, Medanta- Medicity Hospital

COVID-19 created supply disruptions majorly for startups, which caused many to even close down due to unsustainability in an unpredictable environment. - Rahul Nainwal, Runway Incubator

With markets shutting down during the lockdown, the internet provided an opportunity for both producers and consumers to connect, and both were quick to see the opportunity it offers. - Abhishek Goenka, RPSG Capital Ventures

The pandemic-induced lockdowns and public restrictions led to changes in consumption patterns with more people taking to online shopping to meet their daily requirements. - Pankaj Sachdeva, India Innovation

What has further accelerated this D2C boom, especially in the last two years, is the pandemic and its implications on the shift in the purchasing preferences of consumers. - Ayushi Gudwani, FS Life

The market dynamics were risky and unsure. No one knew how it would turn out but we saw that, after a certain period of time, people were coming back to shopping, and in an even better way. - Akshay Gopal, Bizotico

During the pandemic, the import sector was in trouble with respect to logistics. It was a big hassle to bring raw materials from abroad. So, we decided to manufacture products in-house to make things more convenient. It also aligned with our values of being more self-reliant. - Viral Jain, Basik Homeware

Post-lockdown I made it a point to work out every single day, which was a big step for me compared to my three-day workout routine before. - Vineeta Singh, ﻿SUGAR Cosmetics﻿

We were trying to do our best for the artists by trying to sell their art online, but it wasn’t the same. But thankfully, that has now changed. - Lisa Pingale, Monalisa Kalagram

Overnight, the whole world started working from home, giving corporates and HR teams a chance to explore it as a mid to long-term work solution. - Neha Shah, QWEEN

After the onset of the pandemic, a majority of hiring processes moved to the virtual space, integrating advanced technologies. - Yogita Tulsiani, IXCEED

Covid has accelerated the adoption of specific technologies, such as QR codes for menus. - Taher Savliwala

Technology has come to recast the entire healthcare ecosystem. The pandemic has particularly catalysed this all-round and enduring shift. - Nitendra Sesodia, Thieme

