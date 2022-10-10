‘Digitalisation of services saw a drastic increase in application across industries’ – 15 quotes from India’s pandemic struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle. Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

There have been instances and reports about how COVID-19 has been a difficult phase for women as they had to juggle both professional and personal lives, leading to mass resignations owing to burnout or rearranging priorities. - Neha Shah, QWEEN

The COVID-19 vaccine trials did not have any transgender persons or persons with disability in their sample because the medical fraternity treats them as a vulnerable group that needs to be protected. This protectionist approach leads to an exclusion of a group that actually needs more research attention and support. - Aqsa Shaikh, Human Solidarity Foundation

The pandemic was a bad time for all businesses, but more particularly for art. Art was still being viewed as a luxury, so it was most affected. - Lisa Pingale, Monalisa Kalagram

The large-scale WFH & full-time remote working that the pandemic ushered, also got employees comparatively less engaged and connected with their employers. This distancing and physical anonymity of remote working got employees experimenting with moonlighting options, which they were previously not exposed to. - Kamal Karanth, Xpheno

The hybrid working model became even more popular after the pandemic and has proven to be a crucial factor for women re-joining the workforce in India. - Robin Bhowmik, Manipal Global Education Services

Airport luggage transfer assistance is a significant new market in India. There is a lot of potential and scope, especially going by the new wave travel trends post-pandemic and newer airports coming up across India. - Harsha Vardhan, ﻿CarterX﻿

While the pandemic stalled the global travel business, many destination-marketing companies and hotel brands came up with ground-breaking ideas to present their brand value virtually. - Divya Batra, Haldiram Snacks

The pandemic showed the way for Metaverse marketing. What better than an indulging, online environment wherein you can see each other and interact in the form of digital avatars? - Arif Kazi, Dust Value Media Agency

During the pandemic, I was posting as much as I felt like and I do so even now. But even with a similar number of posts, my followers are dropping almost every quarter. - Yamini Rameshh

People are now stepping out to shop and offline stores are offering competitive discounts. - Prachir Singh, Counterpoint

It was also a time when people were having organic foods to boost their respective immune systems. - Namita Satija, Bettr Eggs

Makeup as a category had a tough COVID-19. This is going to be the first festive season and wedding season that we’re going into where there is no pandemic. - Anchit Nayar, Nykaa

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the development and application of digital technologies in ecommerce. - Pankaj Sachdeva, India Innovation

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated consumption among customers, and the internet changed the way we do business. It created a new opportunity for brands wanting to reach consumers directly. - Abhishek Goenka, RPSG Capital Ventures

Digitalisation of services, though growing before the pandemic, saw a drastic increase in application across industries during the nationwide lockdowns. - Divya Batra, Haldiram Snacks

