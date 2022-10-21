Uber pilots electric cabs in Delhi to reduce emissions

With cab aggregators like Ola and BluSmart launching EV cabs on Indian roads, ﻿Uber﻿ is also matching step by piloting electric cabs in Delhi under Uber Electric.

In a statement, an Uber spokesperson shared, "We have begun offering riders the choice of an electric vehicle on pre-scheduled trips under the Reserve feature on the Uber app. Uber Electric remains limited to parts of Delhi NCR currently."

He further added, "As the leading mobility app in India, we are committed to supporting the Indian government’s emission goals. Expect to see more electric vehicles—be they two-, three- or four-wheeled—across Indian cities in the coming months."

While the company has not shared any detail on the development, Uber said the app would not allow the rider to immediately book the electric cab, and they would have to schedule a pickup up to 30 days in advance. The cancellation at no charge is available up to 60 minutes in advance

In 2021, Uber came out with the Green Future programme to provide cab drivers access to resources valued at $800 million to help them transition to battery electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025, it said on the website.

At the same time, the company onboarded more than 5,500 EVs, including e-rickshaws, and completed seven million kilometres of emissions-free travel, in said a tweet from last year. However, it did not share the updated figure.