"No BharatPe without me," says Ashneer Grover as CTO, CPO lending and consumer quit

﻿BharatPe﻿ said its chief technology officer Vijay Aggarwal, and its chief product officer for lending and consumer products Rajat Jain have resigned from the company.





Nehul Malhotra, who headed PostPe, and Geetanshu Singla, Vice President -Tech at BharatPe, have also quit.





The company said the executives had taken the "entrepreneurial plunge", and hence quit the company.





“We confirm that Vijay, Rajat, Nehul, and Geetanshu are moving on from BharatPe to pursue their entrepreneurial passions. They will continue to ensure smooth transition of their role to the designated leaders. While it is difficult to part ways with these fantastic leaders, we are also proud of them for having taken the entrepreneurial plunge," BharatPe said in a note.





"We wish them all the best, and would continue to cheer for them as they build their next ventures. BharatPe has an incredible leadership bench, and has continued to strengthen and build it over the last 12 months, with key senior hires in Product, Technology, Data Science, Finance and HR," it added.





A string of high-profile exits has plagued BharatPe in recent times. The company's chief revenue officer, Nishit Sharma, left the firm in June, while Bhavik Koladiya, who headed tech and product, left in the last week of June.





Tweeting the story that first broke the news, ousted founder Ashneer Grover, claimed, "There is no BharatPe without Ashneer Grover."





Ever since the beginning of the year when BharatPe was embroiled in controversy surrounding the misappropriation of company funds by Ashneer and his wife, Madhuri Jain, the fintech giant has been focused on bettering its corporate governance practices. It appointed ex-RBI Deputy Governor BP Kanungo as independent director this year, in preparation for its initial public offering (IPO) soon.