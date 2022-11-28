Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

"No BharatPe without me," says Ashneer Grover as CTO, CPO lending and consumer quit

By Aparajita Saxena
November 28, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 28 2022 14:04:26 GMT+0000
"No BharatPe without me," says Ashneer Grover as CTO, CPO lending and consumer quit
BharatPe has confirmed CTO Vijay Aggarwal, CPO for lending and consumer products Rajat Jain, PostPe head Nehul Malhotra, and VP of Tech Geetanshu Singla have quit the firm.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿BharatPe﻿ said its chief technology officer Vijay Aggarwal, and its chief product officer for lending and consumer products Rajat Jain have resigned from the company.


Nehul Malhotra, who headed PostPe, and Geetanshu Singla, Vice President -Tech at BharatPe, have also quit.


The company said the executives had taken the "entrepreneurial plunge", and hence quit the company.


“We confirm that Vijay, Rajat, Nehul, and Geetanshu are moving on from BharatPe to pursue their entrepreneurial passions. They will continue to ensure smooth transition of their role to the designated leaders. While it is difficult to part ways with these fantastic leaders, we are also proud of them for having taken the entrepreneurial plunge," BharatPe said in a note.


"We wish them all the best, and would continue to cheer for them as they build their next ventures. BharatPe has an incredible leadership bench, and has continued to strengthen and build it over the last 12 months, with key senior hires in Product, Technology, Data Science, Finance and HR," it added.


A string of high-profile exits has plagued BharatPe in recent times. The company's chief revenue officer, Nishit Sharma, left the firm in June, while Bhavik Koladiya, who headed tech and product, left in the last week of June.


Tweeting the story that first broke the news, ousted founder Ashneer Grover, claimed, "There is no BharatPe without Ashneer Grover."


Ever since the beginning of the year when BharatPe was embroiled in controversy surrounding the misappropriation of company funds by Ashneer and his wife, Madhuri Jain, the fintech giant has been focused on bettering its corporate governance practices. It appointed ex-RBI Deputy Governor BP Kanungo as independent director this year, in preparation for its initial public offering (IPO) soon.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Dailyhunt parent VerSe lays off 5% of its workforce, announces pay cuts: Report

The Digital Workplace: Enabling Greater Agility for Businesses

Urban Company grants stock options worth Rs 5.2 Cr to 500 service partners

Sensex, Nifty touch new highs on increased buying interest from overseas and domestic traders

Daily Capsule
Dabur India’s D2C venture; Zephyr Peacock to raise new fund
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Dailyhunt parent VerSe lays off 5% of its workforce, announces pay cuts: Report

Sensex, Nifty touch new highs on increased buying interest from overseas and domestic traders

Urban Company grants stock options worth Rs 5.2 Cr to 500 service partners

Here’s why Pure Storage is on a mission to wipe out disks from earth

Homesfy, Relove raise early-stage deals

TechSparks 2022: Decoding the data economy for the coming ‘techade’