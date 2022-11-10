Ola's mobility business back at pre-COVID levels, IPO likely next year: Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola's mobility business has picked up and is much "bigger and better than pre-COVID levels", Co-founder and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said at YourStory's flagship TechSparks 2022 event, adding that while the company was in no urgency to go for a public listing, it could launch its IPO next year.





Ola's mobility business, especially ride-sharing, slowed when the pandemic hit in 2020. The Bengaluru-based company has since focused on manufacturing and selling electric two-wheelers, recently hitting a major milestone of producing 100,000 vehicles.





“It was very tough for us and the ecosystem that relied on ride-sharing. The business was zero in the beginning. But today I would say it has recovered much more than pre-COVID," Bhavish said in a conversation with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO at YourStory.





He was speaking on the topic 'The fast lane: Ola's super-charged electric pursuit.'

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and Group CEO in conversation with Shradha Sharma at Tech Sparks 2022

During the interaction, Bhavish also said Ola had diversified to multiple formats, and that its auto-rickshaw and two-wheeler businesses had picked up.