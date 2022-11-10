Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Ola's mobility business back at pre-COVID levels, IPO likely next year: Bhavish Aggarwal

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
November 10, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 10 2022 09:41:19 GMT+0000
Ola's mobility business back at pre-COVID levels, IPO likely next year: Bhavish Aggarwal
The Founder and CEO of Ola said the company's auto-rickshaw and two-wheeler businesses have picked up.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ola's mobility business has picked up and is much "bigger and better than pre-COVID levels", Co-founder and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said at YourStory's flagship TechSparks 2022 event, adding that while the company was in no urgency to go for a public listing, it could launch its IPO next year.


Ola's mobility business, especially ride-sharing, slowed when the pandemic hit in 2020. The Bengaluru-based company has since focused on manufacturing and selling electric two-wheelers, recently hitting a major milestone of producing 100,000 vehicles. 


“It was very tough for us and the ecosystem that relied on ride-sharing. The business was zero in the beginning. But today I would say it has recovered much more than pre-COVID," Bhavish said in a conversation with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO at YourStory.


He was speaking on the topic 'The fast lane: Ola's super-charged electric pursuit.'

Ola TechSparks

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and Group CEO in conversation with Shradha Sharma at Tech Sparks 2022

During the interaction, Bhavish also said Ola had diversified to multiple formats, and that its auto-rickshaw and two-wheeler businesses had picked up. 

Techsparks 2022 GIF

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

HRtech platform Keka raises $57M in Series A round

Healthy eating: This Jaipur-based D2C brand gives nutritional twist to Indian snacking

OYO announces partnership to support solo female travel across India

Drone startup Garuda Aerospace raises $5M to build for Armed Forces

Daily Capsule
It’s time for TechSparks 2022!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Advertising revenue to drive future growth for Meesho: CEO

OYO announces partnership to support solo female travel across India

Crypto exchange Binance pulls out of FTX rescue deal

Building ecommerce for real Bharat customers: Meesho's Vidit Aatrey

Stop overselling to investors, it's a treadmill, says Nithin Kamath to founders

Drone startup Garuda Aerospace raises $5M to build for Armed Forces