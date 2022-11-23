Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
Snowflake

Snowflake

View Brand Publisher

Fintech leaders from Delhi-NCR decode the ‘datanomics’ of extracting untapped value from data

By Ryan Frantz
November 23, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 23 2022 12:51:09 GMT+0000
Fintech leaders from Delhi-NCR decode the ‘datanomics’ of extracting untapped value from data
At a specially curated closed-door roundtable in Delhi-NCR, together with Snowflake and Nihilent, YourStory is bringing together fintech thought leaders to deliberate on the Data Cloud and how to extract untapped value from data.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

With the highest fintech adoption rates in the world, fintech in India has entered a new era. The promising Indian FinTech market is expected to reach $1 trillion in throughput and $200 billion in revenue by 2030 according to a report by EY and Chirate Ventures.


Fintech is also one of the most data-intensive sectors, with its growth being powered by two dimensions of data – the availability of affordable data plans and large sets of customer data in the country. Every day, market data, transaction data, customer data, and reference data inform critical investing, trading and risk decisions. All within an ever-changing landscape of inflationary pressures, market volatility and regulatory demands.


For many fintech players, siloed records and technology architectures can be cumbersome, along with competing data models, security, and governance challenges which can limit the data’s full potential.

Data strategies and emerging tools for efficiencies at scale

Fintech in rapid-scale mode may have started on their data journeys but often struggle to break through the hype and fit the disparate parts of the data puzzle together to deliver the digital success they hoped for. To help fintech players better understand the nuances of data and explore how growth mode scale-ups can improve their data posture and leverage modern and emerging tools for efficiencies at scale, YourStory is hosting a specially curated closed-door roundtable on November 25, 2022, in Delhi-NCR together with Snowflake and Nihilent.

A wealth of fintech and data thought leaders

The roundtable will bring together industry thought leaders to deliberate on the Data Cloud and how to extract untapped value from data. The roundtable hopes to discuss key areas of impact for fintech scale-ups including the data economy and what it means in the context of fintech players, evaluating data postures, creating a data culture, developer-friendly data strategies, fintech data playbooks, data and Bharat, emerging data innovations, monetizing data, and more.

The Data Cloud and extracting untapped value from data

Snowflake is leading the way in helping asset management, payment, banking, and insurance sectors fully mobilise data to enable data-driven decision-making and achieve successful business outcomes. Rahul Sharma, the Regional Sales Director for North and East India at Snowflake, who will be representing Snowflake at the roundtable is set to bring board insights on scaling multiple workloads across different lines of business, data access and collaboration, security and governance capabilities and leveraging the interconnected global ecosystem to unlock better value from data at scale and also enable business-critical workflows for fintech players.

The next giant leap in data and analytics maturity

Nihilent is a global change-management authority in using human-centred approaches for problem-solving with a sharp focus on customer research, process and technology to enable newer heights of business performance. Rajeev Dev, the head of Nihilent’s Digital ERP Practice, will share insights on how to leverage your complex data with data science to make the next giant leap in your data and analytics maturity. He will speak about evolving beyond the capabilities of traditional BI and making better decisions by analysing massive amounts of data in real-time.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Celebal Technologies raises $32M from Norwest Venture Partners

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 23, 2022)

Glitch on Zerodha platform leaves users angry as they book losses

Healthtech AI startup RedBrick AI secures $4.6M in seed funding

Daily Capsule
PhonePe receives over Rs 740 Cr from parent
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Revenge travel and the opportunities in effortless Cross Border Transactions

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 23, 2022)

Healthtech AI startup RedBrick AI secures $4.6M in seed funding

Celebal Technologies raises $32M from Norwest Venture Partners

Swiggy's food delivery biz GMV grew 40% in first six months of 2022: report

Decoding the potential of data mining on the path to scaling