Koo raises over $6M led by Tiger Global, Accel Partners

﻿Koo App﻿ has raised Rs 51.08 crore or $6.3 million in a new round co-led by Tiger Global and Accel Partners. The round also saw participation from Kalaari Capital, 3one4 Capital, and Dream Incubator (DI), a Tokyo-based PE firm. Entracker was the first to report this news.





In a statement, Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder & CEO at Koo, said, "At Koo, we're expanding globally and will continue to invest heavily to advance technology and product to enable the first language-based global social network. This investment is a part of a larger funding round and we will share the details publicly at an appropriate time."





In February this year, ﻿Koo raised around $10 million in two different tranches from investors including Capsier Venture Partner, Ravi Modi Family Trust, Ashneer Grover, FBC Venture Partners, Adventz Finance, etc.





According to the report, Tiger Global and Accel Partners have co-led the funding round with Rs 16.47 crore each. Kalaari Capital and 3one4 Capital poured in Rs 8.24 crore each, followed by Dream Incubator, which infused Rs 1.65 crore.





Founded in 2020 by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka, Koo App﻿ was launched as a microblogging platform for Indian languages that is an offshoot of their user-generated content platform Vokal. The focus of Koo was simple--to create a micro-blogging platform that can help people communicate in a language they are comfortable in.