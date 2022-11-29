CBREX, Intugine, Prodo, Suwasthi, TRST Score, Fibroheal raise funding

CBREX raises $3M in Pre-Series A funding round

CBREX, a B2B-driven global talent sourcing platform, raised $3 million in a Pre-Series A round led by WaterBridge Ventures.





The freshly raised funds will be used to ramp up the US go-to-market, fuel product development, and accelerate client and partner growth.





Gautam Sinha, Co-founder and CEO of CBREX, said, “Recruiting agencies get an opportunity to source for talent in any part of the world based on their areas of expertise which is independent of their location. The opportunity for cross-border trade in the talent sourcing space makes the CBREX model unique and scalable to every corner of the globe.”

Intugine raises Rs 19 Cr in Pre-Series A funding

Intugine, a real-time multimodal supply chain visibility startup, has raised Rs 19 crore (~$2.33 million) in a Pre-Series A round led by Mela Ventures, and co-financed by Kaleesuwari Group and Innoport.

The round also saw participation from marquee investors, including Harsh Shah, Co-founder of Fynd; Anshul Rai, Co-founder and CEO of Happay; and Kashyap Deorah, Founder and CEO of HyperTrack. Existing investor Kanav Hasija, Co-founder of Innovaccer, also participated in the funding round.

The funds raised will be deployed to fuel product development, explore global markets, and expand its team across product, data, and GTM functions.





Harshit Shrivastava, Co-founder and CEO, Intugine, said, "We have built a technology platform that gives enterprises end-to-end visibility of their shipments and greater control over their logistics operations. With improved visibility, enterprises can substantially reduce their operational costs, improve their margins, and deliver exceptional customer experience.”

Prodo raises $1M in seed round

On-demand manufacturing startup ﻿Prodo﻿ recently closed a $1 million seed round. It was led by Inflection Point Ventures, with participation from Titan Capital, LetsVenture, and Dholakia Ventures.





Co-founder and CEO Sameen Husain said, “We are building a reliable and data-led manufacturing ecosystem.”





This is Prodo’s second round of funding. Earlier, in November 2021, the company had raised a pre-seed round of $400,000 led by Titan Capital and LetsVenture.

Prodo Co-founders

Suwasthi raises Rs 2 Cr as working capital

Premium health and nutrition brand Suwasthi has raised Rs 2 crore (~$244,893) from Velocity.in. The capital will be deployed towards the working capital needs of Suwasthi.





Speaking about the growth of his company and the recent funding, Founder and Director Kunwar Singh said, “The fundraise from Velocity will help us with rapidly scaling our production and manufacturing while maintaining our high-quality standards.”

TRST Score raises Rs 2 Cr in seed round

TRST Score has raised Rs 2 crore in seed funding from seven prominent angel investors. With this funding, the company is geared up to expand its reach and strengthen its technology offerings.





Sudhakar Raja, Founder and CEO of TRST Score, said, “The objective of this first-of-kind human risk mitigation platform is to help corporates mitigate human risk. With this funding, we will be able to expand further, onboard more clients, and upgrade our AI and NLP systems."

Fibroheal raises undisclosed funding

Fibroheal Woundcare raised funding from KITVEN, the venture fund arm of the Karnataka government, and existing investors, including Telama Investment





The company will be utilising these funds to enhance its delivery capabilities and scale up its manufacturing ability to cater to increased demands from the market.

Cinnamon Homes raises angel round of funding

Cinnamon Homes, a Delhi-NCR-headquartered new-age home furniture and home décor brand, has raised an undisclosed amount of angel funding from multiple investors in its maiden fundraising round.

The funding round was jointly led by Rahul Dash (Co-founder of Purplle) and Chetan Jajoria (Vice President at Deutsche Bank).

The funds raised will be utilised by Cinnamon Homes towards marketing and product development as well as for driving business growth and expansion in the Delhi-NCR region.





Cinnamon Homes founder and CEO Anand Suman said, “This fundraising shall go a long way to help us in realising our business objectives to the fullest. It will also help us in moving closer towards our short-term goal of strengthening our presence in NCR over the short term, as well as our long-term goal of expanding our brand’s experience centres to all major metros in India along with consolidating our online presence through our website.”





