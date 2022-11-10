[Funding roundup] Automovill, Up, Spintly raise early-stage deals

Automovill raises Rs 2.15 Cr in pre-Series A round

Full-stack mobility solution provider Automovill has raised Rs 2.15 crore in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures.





Following a hybrid and flexible business model, Automovill says it has the third-largest presence across India, catering to over 0.15 million customers. The startup has enhanced its technology offerings to strengthen and organise the auto after-service and maintenance industry.

The startup will use the funds to expand its current scope of capital expenditure. Furthermore, it will strategically channel and smoothen operations and broaden its marketing scope, including carrying out ongoing research to fix the challenges of car servicing by introducing a hassle-free, open, and affordable solution via a technological platform and assisting in the accumulation of orders and creating direct and indirect jobs within the ecosystem.





Founded in 2015, Automovill is present in 20 Indian cities, catering to retail customers and pan-India clients from used car sellers, ride-hailing, and auto insurance companies through its network of over 200 workshops.

Zerodha’s Rainmatter invests in smart connected home appliance company Up

Consumer hardware startup Up (previously React Labs) raised $500,000 as part of its pre-seed funding round from Nithin Kamath-led Rainmatter. Founded by Mahek Mody and Mohit Sharma, the Bengaluru-based startup closed its pre-seed round at a total of $1.3 million.





Up received investment from co-founders of Ather Energy, Unacademy, the Stanford Angels, and Entrepreneurs India. Additionally, early Tesla investor Tim Draper was an early participant in the company’s pre-seed funding round. Moreover, consumers from the brand’s beta testing programme have also turned into mini-angel investors.

The startup will utilise the capital to execute its go-to-market strategy of ‘upliance’-delishUp. The device used at nearly 250 Bengaluru homes features a cutting-edge touch screen with unlimited in-built guided recipes, coupled with a jar that heats and cooks and offers controlled chopping, stirring, and other culinary functions.





Up is part of Qualcomm’s 2022-23 accelerator programme through the Qualcomm Design in India Challenge (QDIC). The technical collaboration will help unlock its potential in smart connected consumer technology in Indian homes.

IoT tech startup Spintly raises $2.5M in pre-Series A round

SaaS-based physical access control and smart buildings startup Spintly has raised $2.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round. The round saw participation from Lets Venture, Accel Nest, SucSEED Indovation, RiSo Capital, Defang Technology, 91 Ventures, Kyto Technology and Life, and a few other notable angel investors and groups, including Dheeraj Pandey, Co-founder and CEO of DevRev, and former Founder and CEO of Nutanix.

Spintly will use these funds to focus on its growth in the global market, including the US, and strengthen its R&D capabilities. So far, the startup has raised $3.5 million.

Started in 2018 by Rohin Parkar and Malcolm Dsouza, Spintly launched its first products in early 2020. It offers a frictionless, wireless, smartphone-based physical access control solution to commercial and residential buildings.





The adoption of Spintly products increased in the post-pandemic phase due to the increased need for contactless and cloud-based solutions. Its products are adopted by co-working spaces, managed commercial office spaces, and small to medium-sized enterprises.





The startup says its revenue has grown by 500% in 2022 compared to 2021 and has more than 100,000 users on the platform.





