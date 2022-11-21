Bonatra raises Rs 5.5 crore in pre-seed round

Bonatra, a doctor-led IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) startup for men's health issues, raised Rs 5.5 crore in a pre-seed round led by ITI Growth Opportunities Fund. The funding will be used to expand technology and product offerings, build the team, and grow the customer base.





Founded in March 2022 by Rahul Kishore Singh (CEO), Manjari Chandra (CMO), Ramanpreet Singh (COO), and Amit Acharya (CTO), Bonatra offers a doctor-led IoMT unified health stack solution to treat, manage, and reverse chronic diseases in men.





The funding round saw the participation of marquee angel investors such as Jitendra Jagadev, Founder, Nestaway and Helloworld, and Rajesh Yabaji, Founder, Blackbuck. The other investors were Satish Shetty and Anuj Bishnoi, Founders, Morningcart (Big Basket Daily); Ankit Maheshwari, CFO India, Cars24; Divyanshu Anand, VP, Cars24; Ankit Agarwal, VP, Global Business, OYO; Shakeeb Anwar, Head, Virtusa, UK; and Sarath Ruthvic, VP, Brookfield.

Push Sports raises funds in seed round

Delhi-based sports education and infrastructure startup Push Sports raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round led by BeyondSeed and Moonshine Technologies Pvt Ltd. The fund raised will be utilised for expanding reach from six exclusive arenas in Delhi-NCR to the cities of Chandigarh, Jaipur and Rohtak.





Push Sports is building a full stack, sports-led fitness and training platform, providing access to professionally run, digitally connected playing arenas with day and night sports facilities. The startup has over 400 subscribers and 1,500 pay-to-play customers. According to the company, it has seen a strong growth in its subscriptions business, with a churn rate of less than 3%.





The company is the exclusive strategic partner of Da One Sports, owned by Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and manages all Da One Sports’ academies and in-school programmes, thereby making its presence felt across the country.

Bullspree raises $1M

Ahmedabad-based tech startup, ﻿Bullspree﻿ raised $1 million from marquee investors such as the Desai Family Office, Promoters of IIFL Wealth, Pai Ventures, IVY Growth, and marquee angel community.





It is also backed by Ankit Mehrotra, Vivek Kapoor, Sahil Jain, and Nikhil Bakshi (founders of Dineout).





Co-founded by Harsh Dhanawat, Dharmil Bavishi, and Divyansh Mathur, the startup plans to educate 100 million Indian youths about the ins and outs of the stock market.





Bullspree is an experiential learning platform that enables users to understand the complexities of stock market in a fun and rewarding manner. It launched its scalable product in February 2021.