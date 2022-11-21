Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

[Funding roundup] Bonatra, Push Sports,Bullspree raise fresh capital

By Prathiksha BU
November 21, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 21 2022 16:18:36 GMT+0000
[Funding roundup] Bonatra, Push Sports,Bullspree raise fresh capital
YourStory presents the daily funding roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Monday, November 21, 2022.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bonatra raises Rs 5.5 crore in pre-seed round

Bonatra, a doctor-led IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) startup for men's health issues, raised Rs 5.5 crore in a pre-seed round led by ITI Growth Opportunities Fund. The funding will be used to expand technology and product offerings, build the team, and grow the customer base. 


Founded in March 2022 by Rahul Kishore Singh (CEO), Manjari Chandra (CMO), Ramanpreet Singh (COO), and Amit Acharya (CTO), Bonatra offers a doctor-led IoMT unified health stack solution to treat, manage, and reverse chronic diseases in men.


The funding round saw the participation of marquee angel investors such as Jitendra Jagadev, Founder, Nestaway and Helloworld, and Rajesh Yabaji, Founder, Blackbuck. The other investors were Satish Shetty and Anuj Bishnoi, Founders, Morningcart (Big Basket Daily); Ankit Maheshwari, CFO India, Cars24; Divyanshu Anand, VP, Cars24; Ankit Agarwal, VP, Global Business, OYO; Shakeeb Anwar, Head, Virtusa, UK; and Sarath Ruthvic, VP, Brookfield.

Push Sports raises funds in seed round

Delhi-based sports education and infrastructure startup Push Sports raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round led by BeyondSeed and Moonshine Technologies Pvt Ltd. The fund raised will be utilised for expanding reach from six exclusive arenas in Delhi-NCR to the cities of Chandigarh, Jaipur and Rohtak.


Push Sports is building a full stack, sports-led fitness and training platform, providing access to professionally run, digitally connected playing arenas with day and night sports facilities. The startup has over 400 subscribers and 1,500 pay-to-play customers. According to the company, it has seen a strong growth in its subscriptions business, with a churn rate of less than 3%.


The company is the exclusive strategic partner of Da One Sports, owned by Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and manages all Da One Sports’ academies and in-school programmes, thereby making its presence felt across the country.

Bullspree raises $1M

Ahmedabad-based tech startup, ﻿Bullspree﻿ raised $1 million from marquee investors such as the Desai Family Office, Promoters of IIFL Wealth, Pai Ventures, IVY Growth, and marquee angel community.


It is also backed by Ankit Mehrotra, Vivek Kapoor, Sahil Jain, and Nikhil Bakshi (founders of Dineout).


Co-founded by Harsh Dhanawat, Dharmil Bavishi, and Divyansh Mathur, the startup plans to educate 100 million Indian youths about the ins and outs of the stock market.


Bullspree is an experiential learning platform that enables users to understand the complexities of stock market in a fun and rewarding manner. It launched its scalable product in February 2021.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From product-tech startup to home services unicorn, the long and winding journey of Urban Company

29 quotes from Plato, the Father of Western philosophy

B2B marketplace ProcMart raises $10M in Series A round

Most employees feel moonlighting is unethical: Report

Daily Capsule
Inside Marico’s D2C push
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Most employees feel moonlighting is unethical: Report

Govt announces new norms to curb fake online reviews of products, services

Robert Iger is back as Disney's boss, replaces Bob Chapek

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 21, 2022)

How PayPal is empowering businesses and fostering an inclusive workplace

B2B marketplace ProcMart raises $10M in Series A round