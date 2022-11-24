Genome testing at your doorstep

Hello Reader,





This World Cup, let’s talk eggs.





A report by The Hindu revealed that the number of eggs exported from Tamil Nadu to Qatar has doubled due to an increase in demand, thanks to the FIFA World Cup, and a cheaper price compared with Turkish eggs.





Who would've thunk?





ICYMI: An interactive map of 200,000 galaxies for free.





Turns out, the universe is just made up of many, many dots.





Here’s your trivia for today: Which is the longest natural sea beach in the world?





Healthcare

Genome sequencing has come a long way—from the labs of scientists to the doorstep of consumers. The predictive healthcare market is gaining steam in India, with over $130 million invested in healthcare-focused genomics startups in India in 2022 alone.





Now, many Indian startups have taken the D2C path to offer genome testing and other related services to users at home.





Going D2C:





Mapmygenome allows users to take saliva swabs through at-home testing kits.

NuGenomics is working on allowing users to integrate the results with select fitness apps.

Reliance-backed ﻿Strand Life Sciences recently launched personalised health insight report services.

Illustration by Nihar Apte





Cryptocurrency

Crypto investment platform CoinSwitch announced the launch of multi-exchange trading platform CoinSwitch Pro. It will allow users to trade BTC (Bitcoin), ETH (Ethereum), USDT, Doge, MATIC, and other crypto assets in Indian rupees across many exchanges with a single login.





Across exchanges:





At present, CoinSwitchPro supports three Indian exchanges including CoinSwitch, CoinDCX, and WazirX.

With an eye on collaborating with international crypto exchanges, it plans to broaden its network.

It also plans to launch its first non-crypto offering by the end of 2023 as part of its mission to ‘Make Money Equal for All’.

Ashish Singhal, Co-Founder & CEO CoinSwitch





Funding

Smart mobility startup Bounce is in advanced talks to raise $20-30 million, two people aware of the development told YourStory. Expected to be finalised next month, the deal is likely to be led by a new investor along with the participation of existing investors. It is not expected to raise Bounce's valuation.





Downturn:





The capital raise is lower than the $100 million Bounce had been looking to raise earlier this year.

Last year, the company laid off nearly 80% of its workforce, totalling 300 employees, as part of a cost-cutting exercise.

Bounce’s operating revenue shrank 83% to around Rs 15 crore in FY21 from Rs 87.5 crore earned in FY20.





News & updates

Cancellations: Covid continues to disrupt events in China, with at least two major automotive conferences affected as authorities tighten restrictions again in a bid to stem a rise in infections. A total of 48 Chinese cities are subject to some form of district-level or widespread movement restrictions.

Weak prospects: The global economy is slowing as a turbulent 2022 draws to a close, but economists now think the deterioration in activity may not be as severe as feared just a few months ago—and that it could reach a bottom in the coming year.





Which is the longest natural sea beach in the world?





Answer: Cox's Bazar Beach, Bangladesh, running 120 kilometres.





