Juicy Chemistry launches organic makeup range, Color Chemistry

By Trisha Medhi
November 24, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 24 2022 11:38:24 GMT+0000
Juicy Chemistry launches organic makeup range, Color Chemistry
Color Chemistry was built over two years and features 120+ SKUs across 15 categories.
﻿Juicy Chemistry﻿, a Coimbatore-based beauty brand, launched its new vertical Color Chemistry—an organic colour cosmetics brand using "pigment and skin-loving" ingredients.


Speaking about this new category, Pritesh Asher, Co-founder at Juicy Chemistry, commented,

"Color Chemistry's single point focus was not just on efficacy but to focus equally on formulations that ensure that your skin health is not compromised while you go about doing your everyday makeup routine. Color chemistry is our effort to make the world of makeup more natural and less made-up.”
Colour Chemistry

Build over 24 months, Color Chemistry comes with 120+ SKUs across 15 categories. It comprises a 10-member core team, spanning four manufacturing locations, three consulting firms, and award-winning makeup artists. The company says its products are organic, sustainably packaged, ethically sourced, and free from synthetic fragrances and talc. 


“The initial launch will feature foundations in 20 shades, eight baked compacts, eight concealers, six lip and cheek tints, 12 lipsticks, three lip glosses, five kajals, and three eyeshadow quads," said Megha Asher, COO at Juicy Chemistry.


"In the second phase, we will be expanding the categories with 16 lip crayons, primer, eye mascara, setting powders, blush, highlighter and hair mascara. Color Chemistry’s inclusive range is gender-neutral, cruelty-free, and formulated with purpose and integrity”, she added

Edited by Kanishk Singh

