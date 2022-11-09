Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 09, 2022)

By Team YS
November 09, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 09 2022 11:35:10 GMT+0000
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 09, 2022)
YourStory presents the daily news roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Wednesday, November 09, 2022.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Amazon India, TVS Motor Company sign MoU to scale EV deployment

Amazon India and ﻿TVS Motor Company﻿ have announced a strategic engagement to strengthen electric mobility, electric infrastructure and connected services in the country.


As part of this collaboration, a fleet of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers from TVS Motor will be deployed for Amazon’s last-mile deliveries. In addition, the two companies will work in tandem to examine EV use cases for various Amazon business groups for its network and logistical requirements.


In order to test solutions, the two companies will pilot TVS Motor’s electric vehicle solutions through partner base and delivery associates across India.

Neobank startup ZikZuk acquires Tax e-filing platform, TaxSpanner

SME-focussed Neobank, ZikZuk Technologies on Wednesday said it has acquired Delhi-based e-return intermediary Span Across IT Solutions Pvt Ltd (TaxSpanner.com). 


The integration of TaxSpanner.com will enable ZikZuk’s SME customers to manage tax filing besides managing banking, payments and automated accounting systems.  


“For ZikZuk, the strategic acquisition will enhance its overall product offerings and help over 10,000 small businesses become more digitally compliant in phase one,” it said in a statement. 


TaxSpanner.com claims to cater to over one million users and has a suite of products in its ambit, including Tax Filing, Tax Advisory, Financial Wellbeing, etc., and is soon looking to expand its service offerings into Indirect Taxes with its products on GST filing and Reconciliation. 

Mahindra ties up with three EV infra players for charging solutions

Mahindra & Mahindra has tied up with three electric vehicle infrastructure partners, Jio-bp, Statiq, and Charge+Zone, to offer charging solutions for its upcoming range of passenger electric vehicles.


With these partnerships, Mahindra EV users will get seamless access to a robust fast-charging infrastructure and e-mobility solutions spanning discovery, availability, navigation and transactions, the Mumbai-based automaker said in a statement.


Mahindra unveiled its first all-electric SUV—XUV400—recently.


Earlier this year, the company also unveiled a range of new electric vehicles in an event in the UK, which it plans to introduce in India over the next few years.


The company approaches these partnerships as an opportunity to offer robust EV infrastructure solutions to customers quickly, and it will also help in moving a step forward towards achieving India's net-zero goals, he added.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

HRtech platform Keka raises $57M in Series A round

Global Dental Services raises $66M led by Investcorp

Petcare startup Supertails raises $10M in Series A led by Fireside Ventures

Masai School raises $10M in Series B, onboards Mithali Raj, Bhaichung Bhutia as investors

Daily Capsule
KuCoin’s emerging markets strategies
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meet the impressive line-up of speakers for the Indian Fintech track at TechSparks 2022

Big Data Big Tech — a curated line-up of industry leaders and experts at TechSparks 2022

Global Dental Services raises $66M led by Investcorp

By women, for women: Here’s what you can expect from the Mother-Verse track at TechSparks 2022

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces 11,000 job cuts

From the rise of gaming to the future of healthtech: Here are some tracks to follow closely at TechSparks 2022