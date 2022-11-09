Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 09, 2022)

Amazon India, TVS Motor Company sign MoU to scale EV deployment

Amazon India and ﻿TVS Motor Company﻿ have announced a strategic engagement to strengthen electric mobility, electric infrastructure and connected services in the country.





As part of this collaboration, a fleet of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers from TVS Motor will be deployed for Amazon’s last-mile deliveries. In addition, the two companies will work in tandem to examine EV use cases for various Amazon business groups for its network and logistical requirements.





In order to test solutions, the two companies will pilot TVS Motor’s electric vehicle solutions through partner base and delivery associates across India.

Neobank startup ZikZuk acquires Tax e-filing platform, TaxSpanner

SME-focussed Neobank, ZikZuk Technologies on Wednesday said it has acquired Delhi-based e-return intermediary Span Across IT Solutions Pvt Ltd (TaxSpanner.com).





The integration of TaxSpanner.com will enable ZikZuk’s SME customers to manage tax filing besides managing banking, payments and automated accounting systems.





“For ZikZuk, the strategic acquisition will enhance its overall product offerings and help over 10,000 small businesses become more digitally compliant in phase one,” it said in a statement.





TaxSpanner.com claims to cater to over one million users and has a suite of products in its ambit, including Tax Filing, Tax Advisory, Financial Wellbeing, etc., and is soon looking to expand its service offerings into Indirect Taxes with its products on GST filing and Reconciliation.

Mahindra ties up with three EV infra players for charging solutions

Mahindra & Mahindra has tied up with three electric vehicle infrastructure partners, Jio-bp, Statiq, and Charge+Zone, to offer charging solutions for its upcoming range of passenger electric vehicles.





With these partnerships, Mahindra EV users will get seamless access to a robust fast-charging infrastructure and e-mobility solutions spanning discovery, availability, navigation and transactions, the Mumbai-based automaker said in a statement.





Mahindra unveiled its first all-electric SUV—XUV400—recently.





Earlier this year, the company also unveiled a range of new electric vehicles in an event in the UK, which it plans to introduce in India over the next few years.





The company approaches these partnerships as an opportunity to offer robust EV infrastructure solutions to customers quickly, and it will also help in moving a step forward towards achieving India's net-zero goals, he added.