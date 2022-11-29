Uber launches tech-led safety features, strengthens customer support

﻿Uber﻿ has launched technology-led safety features and also added capabilities to existing features.





The safety features include seatbelt reminders, revamped safety kit, anomaly detection during rides, and SOS integration with local police.





“There’s nothing more critical than the safety of the people we serve. Uber is committed to constantly investing in both technology and human intervention that improves the experience on the platform for drivers and riders. We are proud to introduce new and expanded safety features along with strengthened support today,” said Sooraj Nair, Head - Safety Operations, Uber India and South Asia, at the event held in New Delhi.

L-R: Manasi Chadha, Head – Customer Experience, Uber India & South Asia; Mahesh Chandra Bhardwaj, Additional CP, Delhi Traffic Police; Sooraj Nair, Head – Safety Operations, Uber India & South Asia; Ruchica Tomar, Head – Communications, Uber India & South Asia; and Shiva Shailendran, Director – Operations, Uber India & South Asia, at an event held in New Delhi to announce the launch of Uber's safety features.

ALSO READ Uber sees few signs of customer pullback despite inflation

These are some of the safety initiatives introduced by Uber.

Audio rear seatbelt reminders will nudge riders, through a push notification on their phones, to buckle up and stay safe. A reminder will also be sent to the driver's phone before a trip starts.

RideCheck 3.0: Uber has a feature to detect 'long stops' during rides and offer support. Now, the company has expanded this technology to detect instances when a trip takes an unexpected route or ends unexpectedly before the rider’s final destination.

SOS integration: Uber's in-app emergency button connects riders and drivers to their local emergency number at the tap of a button. Now, it has launched 'SOS integration' with the local police to share critical information, including live location. This is currently live in Hyderabad, and the company is in talks to take it to other metro cities.

Revamped safety toolkit is designed to give easy access to help that a rider may need. It also has information on Uber’s different safety features, at the tap of a button.





Expanded support: Riders can call 88006-88666 from their phone or connect to a support agent via the Uber app. Through the 24X7 'Safety Line', riders can report safety issues while on a trip and up to 30 minutes after the trip has ended. Experts from Uber’s support centres in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam will be available round the clock for support and to answer 99% of incoming calls within the first 30 seconds, according to the company.





Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary, Government of Delhi, said, “The availability of safe and convenient mobility options needs to keep pace with the rapidly expanding cityscapes ... It is heartening to see that the company (Uber) is investing its resources to strengthen safety and support. I feel that this is the right way forward and strongly believe that the government, law enforcement authorities, and private companies will have to work together to create a safer mobility ecosystem.”