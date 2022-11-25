Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

[Weekly funding roundup Nov 21-25] Venture capital inflow falls by 35%

By Thimmaya Poojary
November 25, 2022, Updated on : Fri Nov 25 2022 14:41:39 GMT+0000
[Weekly funding roundup Nov 21-25] Venture capital inflow falls by 35%
The dip in venture capital funding was largely due to the absence of large deals and a general slowdown during this period as the year comes to a close.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The venture capital inflow into Indian startups for the fourth week of November dipped by 35% given the absence of large deals and coupled with the fact that the year is coming to a close where things slowed down.


The total funding during the week stood at $175 million cutting across 20 deals. In comparison, the previous week saw an inflow of $267 million.


The slowdown in venture capital funding has been visible for quite some time now on a weekly basis as the amount raised has been in the range of $200 million. It is expected that this trend is likely to continue for another quarter at least.

Funding trends

This environment could also lead to increased merger and acquisition activity as those startups which are struggling to raise the required capital may become potential targets for stronger companies in a similar line of business.

Transactions

Bira91 has raised $70 million in Series D funding from Japan's Kirin Holdings. The deal takes Kirin's shareholding in the company to nearly 20% from its earlier 10%.


Celebal Technologies﻿, a software service company, raised $32 million from Norwest Venture Partners, the first institutional investment in the company.

funding top3

Fintech startup ﻿IndiaGold closed its Series A funding round at $22 million from Alpha Wave, 3one4 Capital, PayU, Leo Capital and Better Tomorrow Ventures.


Sukoon Healthcare, the hospital focused on psychiatry services, has raised $15 million from Lightrock India.


ProcMart﻿, a Noida-based B2B procurement marketplace raised $10 million in a Series A round of funding led by Sixth Sense Ventures.

funding stage wise

Koo App raised $6.3 million from Tiger Global, Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, 3one4 Capital, and Dream Incubator (DI).


D2C brand ﻿Rapidbox raised $4.5 million from SIG Venture Capital, Tanglin Venture Partners, India Quotient, and Ananya Goenka.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Twitter’s verified service to launch next week with different colours

The startup spreading smiles with miniature versions of humans and pets

Fintech startup indiagold closes Series A funding at $22M

Healthkart raises $65M funding from Temasek, A91 Partners

Daily Capsule
Back to office? Not everyone on board
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Is proptech the future of real estate?

Twitter’s verified service to launch next week with different colours

CleverTap bets on early-stage startups to contribute 25% ARR with new initiative

PhonePe to acquire ZestMoney in $200M-$300M deal: source

Jio starts 5G services across all district headquarters in Gujarat

Here’s what the future of work will look like