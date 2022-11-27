Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Treasures, textures, themes—creative highlights from the York Art Gallery

By Madanmohan Rao
November 27, 2022, Updated on : Sun Nov 27 2022 05:05:30 GMT+0000
Treasures, textures, themes—creative highlights from the York Art Gallery
In our festive season photo essay from the UK, we showcase ceramics, paintings, and other artworks from the York Art Gallery. Read, enjoy, share!
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 650 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festivaltelecom expomillets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.


In this photo essay from the UK, we showcase artworks from the York Art Gallery. This beautiful and historic city is also a major teaching and research centre.

0

The current exhibition, titled Treasures from the Stores, draws on the gallery’s vast resources. The collection of paintings spans more than 600 years, and includes works from overseas by Italian, Dutch and US artists as well.

The York Art Gallery’s collection was established in 1882, and now spans 1,000 paintings, 100 sculptures, 14,000 works on paper, and 6,000 ceramics.

The gallery building was opened to the public in 1879, and became the City Art Gallery in 1892. The square in front of the gallery features a statue of York artist William Etty and offers stunning views of the York Minster. Christmas lightings during the festive season are another delightful treat at this time.

1
1759 people loved this story

The need to make art and crafts a part of a school curriculum

A gallery redevelopment in 2015 lead to the creation of the Centre of Ceramic Art (CoCA), and the building now offers a range of exhibition spaces on two floors. Other spaces include the gift shops and a studio for learning.


“It’s been amazing to delve into the gallery’s stores to select works for this new display, although the works we’ve selected here are just the tip of the iceberg,” explains Jenny Alexander, Associate Collections Curator at York Museums Trust.


The ceramics pieces, displayed in two gallery spaces, reflect the unique passions and personalities of their creators. They constitute a part of the 20th-century British studio ceramics movement.

2

Ceramic art spans functional objects as well as abstract forms. The collection of British Studio Ceramics draws from the acquisition of other collections from Dean Milner–White, WA Ismay and Henry Rothschild.

“Pottery is at once the simplest and the most difficult of all arts,” as aptly described by English art historian, poet and literary critic Herbert Read.

They also feature Burton Gallery's artworks, showcasing artists such as Laura Knight, Amy Beatrice Atkinson, Joshua Reynolds, William Etty, Parmigianino, Thomas Barker, and Sahara Longe.

3
1551 people loved this story

Moulding talent: This pottery brand empowers tribals to sell terracotta creations

The gallery’s projects have been funded by the City of York Council, Anthony Shaw Trust, Shepherd Group, National Lottery through Arts Council England, and other foundations.

“We hope visitors will enjoy learning about and be inspired by the treasures from our incredible collection,” Jenny Alexander signs off.

Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and find new avenues to apply your creativity?

4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24

(All exhibition photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the gallery.)


See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the man who rose from poverty to build a multi-billion-dollar Web3 startup

‘If you are passionate about what you are doing, the money will come,’ says author Dhruv Nath

Content to community-based learning: Tracking upskilling startup Scaler’s evolution

Healthkart raises $65M funding from Temasek, A91 Partners

Daily Capsule
Capturing India’s essence in a bottle
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Matt Abrahams, author and professor, on the ‘sport of communication’

Capturing India’s essence in a bottle

Earth observation satellite in orbit, ISRO terms mission 'unique'

OYO's loss narrows sequentially to Rs 333 Cr in Q2 FY23

Meet the man who rose from poverty to build a multi-billion-dollar Web3 startup

Amazon to close down food delivery business in India