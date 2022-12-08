Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

With 8-9% growth, it will take 20 years for India to become a developed nation: Former RBI chief

By Press Trust of India
December 24, 2022, Updated on : Sat Dec 24 2022 14:46:00 GMT+0000
With 8-9% growth, it will take 20 years for India to become a developed nation: Former RBI chief
C Rangarajan said it will take two years to reach the level of an upper-middle income country, and to be classified as a developed country, the per capita income will have to be at a minimum of $13,205.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Noting that the achievement of a $5-trillion economy is a short-term "aspirational goal," the former RBI Governor C Rangarajan on Saturday said, even after that, India will still be known as middle-income country with a per capita income of $3472.


Rangarajan said it will take another two years to reach the level of an upper-middle income country, and to be classified as a developed country, the per capita income will have to be at a minimum of $13,205, and that will take more than two decades of strong growth of between 8% and 9%.


Speaking at the 12th convocation of ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education in Hyderabad, Rangarajan said at the aggregate output level, India is the fifth largest economy in the world now. That by itself is an impressive achievement. But in terms of per capita income, India's rank, according to IMF, is 142 out of 197 countries.


"The immediate focus of policymakers must be to raise the growth rate of the economy. Achievement of a $5-trillion economy is a good short-term aspirational goal."


"This will take a minimum five years of sustained growth of 9%. Even then, at the end of it, India's per capita income will be only $3472 and we will still be classified as a lower-middle income country," he noted.


"We have thus to go a long way. This only shows we must certainly need to run fast," said the former chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.


Post Covid-19 and post the Russia-Ukraine war, there is a need to lay down a clear roadmap for India's future development, he said.


Initially, there is a need to raise the growth rate to 7% and then follow it up with a growth rate of 8-9%, which is possible. India has showed in the past that it can have that kind of growth rate over a sustained period of six to seven years, he said.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Making products to soothe her daughter’s eczema led this founder to launch organic brand Vilvah

YouTube's Courses to offer structured learning on the platform

Garuda Aerospace gets DGCA approvals for type certification and pilot training

Data science startup Tredence raises $175M in Series B from Advent International

Daily Capsule
Fintech agenda 2023
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Garuda Aerospace gets DGCA approvals for type certification and pilot training

Gifting Startup Winni to add 150 retail outlets in 3 months

Google’s Sundar Pichai met this agritech entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu. Here's why.

‘When you listen, you are never short of ideas’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change

Fintech agenda 2023

Making products to soothe her daughter’s eczema led this founder to launch organic brand Vilvah