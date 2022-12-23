Menu
Axicades Technologies completes acquisition of Mistral Solutions for Rs 296 Cr

By Team EnterpriseStory
December 23, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 23 2022 15:08:29 GMT+0000
Axicades Technologies completes acquisition of Mistral Solutions for Rs 296 Cr
Here’s your daily dose of key developments in the technology world of India
Axiscades Technologies acquires Mistral Solutions for Rs 296 Cr

Engineering solutions company Axiscades Technologies has completed the acquisition of Mistral Solutions for Rs 296 crore. Mistral operates in the space of semiconductors, embedded electronics, defence, and product engineering capabilities.


According to Axiscade Technologies, the acquisition will bolster its capability in the areas of digital engineering, embedded electronics and systems engineering domains. Axiscades expects this acquisition to produce strong and consistent earnings along with margin expansion.

Bharti Airtel launches 5G service in Pune

Telecom company Bharti Airtel has launched 5G services in Pune. The company says that a consumer will get superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos etc. This service will be available on 5G handsets and consumers with existing 4G SIM can avail of this facility.

George Mathen, CEO, Bharti Airtel—Maharashtra and Goa said, Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds.”

Bharti Airtel first launched its 5G service in the city of Hyderabad.

5g technology
Reliance Jio partners with IOCL to deploy SD-WAN

Mphasis moves up in sustainability ranking index

Mphasis, an IT solutions company, has moved up from the 69th to 74th percentile y-o-y in the S&P Global’s Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Annual Review 2022.


Mphasis received a score of 59 out of 100 points, showing major improvement across all areas—environment (58th percentile), social (74th percentile), and governance (73rd to 82nd percentile). The company also recorded full points in various other ESG parameters including, codes of conduct, IT security/cybersecurity measures, process innovations, climate change strategy, energy consumption, discrimination and harassment, and people analytics, among others.


According to the company, the improvement in scores demonstrates the impact of its integrated ESG efforts on sustainability.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

