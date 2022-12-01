Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Lending startup Aye Finance raises $10M from responsAbility

By Trisha Medhi
December 01, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 01 2022 09:03:46 GMT+0000
Lending startup Aye Finance raises $10M from responsAbility
Aye Finance plans to use the funds to offer business loans to the excluded microenterprise sector to support its growth and enable its inclusion into the formal economy.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Aye Finance﻿, a MSME lending platform, on Thursday announced that it has raised $10 million of ECB (External Commercial Borrowings) from Swiss-based responsAbility Investments AG.


Headquartered in Zurich, responsAbility is a leading asset manager for impact investments in emerging economies. The company has been supporting Aye in its mission to create an inclusive India since 2017 and this is the fifth investment via debt for the fintech lender.

Aye will use the funds to offer business loans to the excluded microenterprise sector to support its growth and enable its inclusion into the formal economy.

Commenting on the latest fundraise, Sanjay Sharma, MD and Founder of Aye Finance, said, “We are currently witnessing a surge in credit applications from the microenterprise sector as businesses are being rebuilt post the disruptions caused by the pandemic. The support we are receiving from global impact leaders like responsAbility allows us to continue in our mission of transforming microenterprise lending in India by providing entrepreneurs customised business loans at affordable prices.”

Zetwerk debt funding
ALSO READ
Web3 game discovery and wallet app Glip raises $2.5M

Founded in 2014, Aye provides unsecured small-ticket business loans to a large credit-starved micro-enterprise segment. The lender is backed by CapitalG, Elevation Capital, Light Rock, Alpha Wave, A91 Partners, and MAJ Invest.


Rudrashis Roy, Investment Officer at responsAbility Investments AG, said, “For over five years now, Aye Finance has been a trusted partner in our endeavour to bridge the credit gap in the micro enterprise sector via private capital funding. We are once again delighted to collaborate with Aye to support the growth of small, resilient businesses post a difficult couple of years.”

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the man who rose from poverty to build a multi-billion-dollar Web3 startup

Ecommerce startup Flash by ex-Flipkart SVP raises $5.8M in seed funding

National Logistics Policy: Game-changer for India’s logistics ecosystem?

Diversification is the key, say experts on simplifying finance and investing for young India

Daily Capsule
Zetwerk is betting on renewable energy
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Diversification is the key, say experts on simplifying finance and investing for young India

State of Indian startup ecosystem in November: Improving

83% unicorn startups run on AWS; CEO Adam Selipsky pitches to invest in cloud during “uncertain times”

Courage, creativity, capacity - design and founder tips from Blinkit’s Ashish Goel

‘India possesses one of the world’s great talent pools’ – 20 quotes on India business opportunities

Zetwerk is betting on renewable energy