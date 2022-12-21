Menu
‘Culture is a leader’s job’ – 15 quotes of the week on entrepreneurs and leaders

By Madanmohan Rao
December 21, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 21 2022 02:41:32 GMT+0000
‘Culture is a leader’s job’ – 15 quotes of the week on entrepreneurs and leaders
From capacity to culture, witness the memorable journey of entrepreneurs and leaders in these quotes, excerpts, and stories!
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insightts from the week of December 12-18 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insightts.


See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

1

Entrepreneurs create economic value and need to be motivated, cultivated, and nurtured to the greatest degree. - KT Rama Rao, Government of Telangana


At the end of the day, it is mostly about execution. That defines the success of a great entrepreneur. - Ashmeet Sidana, Engineering Capital

Hire for cultural contribution, not fit. - Daniel Strode, 'The Culture Advantage'

The consumer is constantly evolving and so must you too. - Arif Kazi, Dust Value Media Agency


It is essential to keep the vision in one’s mind and to keep pressing forward. There will be some rejections, but just expect these and do not let them knock your confidence. - Emma Roberts, Liverpool John Moores University

4
ALSO READ
[Year in Review 2021] Top ten changemakers of the year

eVTOL Aircrafts are the future of urban mobility and transport. These autonomous air taxis would not only ease the already burdened urban road infrastructure but also will work towards reducing carbon footprints. - Arjun Das, Bumble Bee Flights


Overall, confidence is there that 2023 should be a good year. The world is dynamic but at the moment, we are starting with a positive momentum into next year. - Martin Schwenk, Mercedes-Benz India


Developed countries are increasingly looking at startups from high-growth economies like India to attract founders of innovative startups to build and scale companies. - Vikram Khurana, Toronto Business Development Centre


The problem of paralysis is much larger than people realise. 100 million people worldwide have upper limb impairment. - Tom Oxley, Synchron

2

Investors fall prey to very different sets of biases. The most lethal of them all is groupthink bias. - Thiyagarajan Maruthavanan (Rajan), Upekkha

Proprietor-led companies cannot grow beyond a point. One needs to have a team to scale the business. - Sushant Gaur, Urja Packaging

When a woman starts a business, she ensures her financial independence. It also creates a sustainable ripple effect on the community when the business grows and employs other women. - Maanya Singh, Incuba-Naari


People are inherently good, and we just have to figure out an ecosystem where they can speak to each other and understand each other. - Naghma Mulla, EdelGive Foundation

Culture = (Values + Behaviour) X Consistency. - Garry Ridge, WD-40

Culture is a leader’s job. - Daniel Strode, 'The Culture Advantage'


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Megha Reddy

