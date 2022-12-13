‘Failures often make for better learnings and stories than successes do’ – 15 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of November 28-December 4 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





Don't just do the same things better – find better things to do. - Dhilip Kumar, BYJU'S





At the end of the day, feature selling will go till a point, then it's the brand selling. - Arvind Parthiban, SuperOps.ai





Designers only get obsolete when they stop learning and absorbing from everything and everyone around them. - Ajay Jain, Tata Motors

Customers anticipate that firms would respect their time, make interactions simple, and provide customised solutions to meet their demands. - Vidhu Nautiyal, CloudConnect Communications

The onus is also on us, as women leaders, to groom and mentor more women, and for the mentees to ask for more, and put themselves out there. - Sonal Ramrakhiani, Tata Technologies





Microfinance companies also focus on women borrowers because they enjoy a better track record of making timely repayments than their male counterparts. - Alok Misra, MFIN

By nurturing a sustainable ecosystem that intervenes at every step of the farming life cycle, we can foster the growth of resilient growers by making the shift to sustainable practices. - Dhruv Sawhney, ﻿Nurture.Farm





Satellite imagery and remote sensing data are invaluable tools for forecasting agricultural output, regulating crop inputs, and even calculating how much carbon farmers are sequestering. - Abhilash Sethi, Omnivore





Organic farming is rife with challenges, including loss of yield and different techniques; you have to actually unlearn how you have been farming for the past 40-50 years and go back to an ancient system. - Aditi Deshmukh, 21 Organics

The biggest social impact of electric vehicles is that they are cheaper to operate. - Hemanth Kumar, Bullwork Mobility

An electric company can no longer avoid taking responsibility for ensuring quality. EV manufacturers need to collectively ensure that the quality and reliability of products is better than IC engines, our main competition. - Narayan Subramaniam, Ultraviolette





There is a misconception that cigarette butts are made of biodegradable items and they won’t last for a longer time. But they take more than twelve years to decompose. - Naman Gupta, Code Effort

In order to survive the drought, startups are taking unit economics more seriously, which has been illustrated through the series of mass layoffs that have occurred this year. - Neha Singh, Tracxn

An entrepreneur should take pride and also have fun in the journey of value creation. - Sourjyendu Medda, DealShare

I believe that every low is followed by a high, and one must continue to just keep creating no matter what. - Prinkle Mehta, India Art Festival





Failures often make for better learnings and stories than successes do. - Sara Tate and Anna Vogt, 'The Rebuilders'





