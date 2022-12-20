Menu
Daiki Axis Japan to infuse fresh investments to expand in south India

By Press Trust of India
December 20, 2022, Updated on : Tue Dec 20 2022 07:36:52 GMT+0000
Daiki Axis Japan to infuse fresh investments to expand in south India
The Johkasou technology is regulated by the Johkasou Act of Japan, where technical standards for manufacturing, installation, and operation and maintenance, including desludging, are stipulated.
Daiki Axis Japan will infuse fresh investments to expand its presence in south India, a company official said.


In November, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the company's second unit in India in Palwal, which was set up with an investment of Rs 200 crore to produce sewage water treatment units. A unit is already operational at Vapi in Gujarat.


When asked about future investment plans, Kamal Tiwari, CEO of Daiki Axis India, said, "Our next plan is to set up a factory either in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, or Tamil Nadu. Meetings have already been done with all these states. As we start getting approvals, we will begin construction work immediately by 2023 to cater to our demand."


The company's long-term plan is to set up a manufacturing unit in each state of India, he said.

Startup investment
ALSO READ
Aquaconnect raises $15M in Series A round led by Lok Capital

The Vapi and Palwal plants on average have the annual capacity to produce around 1,000 sewage water treatment units each with Japanese "Johkasou" technology used to treat domestic wastewater locally and reuse it.


Each project in south India will be on the lines of Palwal's in terms of investment and capacity, the CEO said.


India and Japan have also signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) for wastewater management through Johkasou technology.


Explaining the technology, he said its system is regulated by the Johkasou Act of Japan, where technical standards for manufacturing, installation, and operation and maintenance, including desludging, are stipulated.


The Act also stipulates a qualification system for Johkasou-related technicians.


In short, Johkasou is to treat domestic wastewater locally and reuse it, which is very appropriate for India in current circumstances, Tiwari said.


Speaking on the importance of wastewater treatment, the industry expert said, "It's a matter of concern that 600 million people in India face high to extreme water stress. About 3/4th of the households in the country do not have drinking water at their premises. With nearly 70% of water being contaminated, India is placed at 120th among 122 countries in the Water Quality Index."

Edited by Suman Singh

