HyperTest, OneGreen raise early-stage funding

By Vidhya Sivaramakrishnan
December 05, 2022, Updated on : Mon Dec 05 2022 12:25:57 GMT+0000
HyperTest, OneGreen raise early-stage funding
YourStory presents daily funding roundups from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Monday, December 5, 2022.
API testing startup HyperTest raises $1.5M in seed round

Gurugram-based HyperTest announced that it has raised $1.5 million in a seed round led by early-stage venture firm, Better Capital. The API testing startup plans to use the funds raised to hire sales, product and GTM (go-to-market) leaders as it plans to expand into international markets.


HyperTest is an autonomous test automation tool that integrates with an application or product and monitors every step in the user interaction journey to develop, run, and maintain end-to-end tests without the need for writing any code.


In a note shared with YourStory, the startup said that over 50 businesses such as Urban Company, Airmeet, Nykaa, and Groww across different sectors use HyperTest as their default test automation tool before all product releases.

Venture Catalysts leads a $1.5 million funding round in OneGreen

Venture Catalysts, an early-stage investment platform for startups, said it led a $1.5 million Pre-Series A funding round for OneGreen, an ecommerce marketplace for conscious, sustainable, eco-friendly products.


OneGreen will use the capital raised for its next growth phase in addition to improving accessibility and availability of conscious products in different categories including groceries, breakfast essentials, beverages and snacks.


The investment saw participation from family offices (such as Sandhar Technology) and marquee investors including Shoumyan Biswas (ex-CMO of Flipkart and CMO of Tata Digital), Sunil Kamath (CBO, Koo), Varun Duggirala (Founder Glitch), and Varun Laul (Board, XpressBees), in addition to strategic investors from BYJU's and other unicorns.

ALSO READ
Banking on affordable beauty, this Ludhiana startup is pitching against cosmetics giants

Recur Club, IVY Growth Associates to allocate up to $10M in non-dilutive growth capital

Recur Club, a fintech platform that provides capital to companies with recurring revenues, said it has joined hands with IVY Growth Associates, which invests in and mentors startups, to allocate up to $10 million in non-dilutive growth capital for the latter's portfolio companies.


"This comes at a time when the macroeconomic conditions are uncertain, which has resulted in higher interest rates and less liquidity, which in turn, has led to low venture capital equity or investors pushing companies for down rounds," said Eklavya Gupta, Founder and Co-CEO at Recur Club. He attributed the increased interest in non-dilutive financing solutions such as Recur Club to these factors.


Recur Club with IVY Growth associates will target investing in about 500 startups by the end of 2027.


(The copy will be updated throughout the day with the latest news.)

Edited by Kanishk Singh

