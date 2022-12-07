Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Livspace launches interior design offering for companies

By Sowmya Ramasubramanian
December 07, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 07 2022 07:14:44 GMT+0000
Livspace launches interior design offering for companies
The Bengaluru-based firm also expects to achieve company-wide profitability in the next 12-18 months. According to Livspace, its India business has already turned profitable.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Home improvement firm ﻿Livspace﻿ has launched Livspace for Business to provide interior design services to corporates. This segment will cater to offices, retail, hospitality, and warehouses and will help the company expand its business-to-business (B2B) vertical.


Livspace for Business comes amid a strong return-to-office trend as the pandemic has been waning, Saurabh Jain, Co-founder and CEO - India, Livspace, and Sudarshan Choudhary, Head - Livspace B2B, India, told YourStory.


"According to multiple reports, the commercial market in the country has grown close to 30% increase across the top eight cities. There is massive potential in not just top cities but Tier II cities as well, as they emerge as growth frontiers in the office and retail sector. With rising demand for flexible, intuitive spaces, Livspace for Business is poised to deliver the next generation of commercial spaces," the company said in a statement.


The company looks to achieve an annualised revenue rate (ARR) of $100 million in the next 24-36 months.


The Bengaluru-based firm also expects to achieve company-wide profitability in the next 12-18 months. According to the company, this is while the India business has already turned profitable.


LivSpace already has several companies including ﻿WeWork﻿, ﻿Decathlon﻿, ﻿McDonald's﻿,  and Domino's Pizza in its portfolio.


The interior decoration firm was founded in 2014. Today, the company has operations in over 40 cities in India and a presence in Singapore, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. It has witnessed over 100% growth in the last six months and 400%  over the last two years and is a market leader with close to 70% market share within the organised sector, according to the company.


Livspace has raised close to $450 million in capital to date from global investors including KKR, ﻿Ingka Group﻿ Investments (part of largest IKEA retailer Ingka Group), TPG Growth, ﻿Goldman Sachs﻿, ﻿ Kharis Capital﻿, ﻿Venturi Partners﻿, FFP (Peugeot Group’s Holding  Company), EDBI, ﻿ Bessemer Venture Partners﻿, ﻿Jungle Ventures﻿, ﻿Helion Ventures﻿and UC-RNT. 

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Simplilearn launches SimpliRecruit, a hiring platform for recruiters

RENÉE Cosmetics raises $25M in Series B funding

83% unicorn startups run on AWS; CEO Adam Selipsky pitches to invest in cloud during “uncertain times”

This investing app is helping customers elevate their financial health

Daily Capsule
H-1B visa holders and mass layoffs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 7 2022)

Apple updates App Store pricing system globally with 700 new price points

How ValueFirst is simplifying the complex world of email marketing

PracticeLeague brings order to enterprises' legal workflows

TechSparks 2022: India offers a unique opportunity to build regional products that can scale on a national-level

Bengaluru fintech thought leaders to decode the ‘datanomics’ of extracting untapped value from data