Logistics provider Delhivery goes live on ONDC

Logistics services provider ﻿Delhivery﻿ on Thursday announced that it is now live on ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), a government-backed unified payments interface-type protocol aimed at democratising ecommerce.





The company said it was ready to begin intercity express parcel movement through ONDC. Sellers can leverage its network of 18,000+ pin codes in India.





By integrating with ONDC, Delhivery aims to help businesses cater to digitised customers across the country, said Kapil Bharati, Chief Technology Officer, Delhivery.





"ONDC is a game-changer, and we applaud the government's vision to create an inclusive platform that levels the playing field for small entrepreneurs from any part of the country to engage with customers present in the remotest corners of India," he added.

T Koshy, CEO of ONDC

Last month, social commerce platform Meesho announced its integration with ONDC to help connect buyers with hyperlocal sellers.





"With ONDC, we aim to empower small businesses and rural entrepreneurs by giving them access to customers across the country," added T Koshy, Managing Director and CEO, ONDC. "Delhivery, backed by cutting-edge technology, data, and infrastructural capabilities, will enable us to build a more inclusive ecommerce community."





Delhivery claims to have successfully fulfilled over 1.7 billion shipments since inception and works with over 28,000 customers, including large and small ecommerce participants, SMEs, and other enterprises and brands.