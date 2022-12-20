Mensa Brands acquires MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp from Times Internet

House of Brands ﻿Mensa Brands﻿ has partnered with India Lifestyle Network and has acquired MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp from Times Internet. These platforms will continue to operate as independent brands and destinations in their respective segments post the acquisition.





According to a press statement, the acquisition will help enhance Mensa’s digital brand-building capabilities and provide synergies in building a next-gen, digital-first consumer company.





"With MensXP and iDiva's deep understanding of the young Indian audiences, content creation capabilities, and credible creator network, together, we will build clutter-breaking and culture-defining lifestyle brands," said Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Mensa Brands.

Collectively, MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp have 40 million monthly visitors on their platforms and 250 million monthly visits across their social media sites.





Angad Bhatia, Founder and CEO of MensXP and iDiva, said, “India Lifestyle Network and Mensa will together be a formidable force in content commerce. We are excited to work closely with Ananth and the larger Mensa team in building a house of brands. “





Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman of Times Internet, said on the deal, “Ananth and Mensa have a powerful concept, and these businesses will certainly help accelerate their vision. We are proud of our teams and Angad, the leader and conceptual force behind the businesses, and wish them the best at Mensa.”