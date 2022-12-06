Flipkart Group-owned online fashion retailer ﻿Myntra﻿ has announced the 17th edition of its biannual sale, End of Reason Sale (EORS) from December 10 to December 17. It expects nearly 5 million unique shoppers to log in during this time.





Myntra has projected nearly 8 million orders as part of the EORS, 80% of which will be delivered by its network of 16,000 kirana partners and franchises. The platform will also utilise its Forward Distribution Centres for deliveries.





This follows ﻿Flipkart﻿Fashion’s announcement of End of Season Sale from December 7 to December 12.





“Nearly 40% to 45% of our customer base comes from Tier 2 cities during big sale events. We want to cater to all style sensibilities in the country. We have seen that customers from smaller towns are willing to pay for comfort and quality. We are building access to national and international brands for these customers,” Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Myntra told YourStory.





According to Sharon, nearly 40% demand for international brands on the Myntra platform is driven by customers from Tier 2 cities and beyond.





“Back to work has seen an uptick in the workwear segment for men and women. The wedding season has also spurred demand for festive and ethnic wear,” added Sharon.





The sale event will see over 130 new brand and collection launches, with 18 leading brands housed under EORS Specials. This includes Dorothy Perkins, boohoo, Anomaly, Etude, and others. First-time shoppers will be given Rs 500 off on their initial transaction along with free shipping for the first four hours.





EORS will also see over 300 live streaming events on the M-Live platform by celebrities including Santoshi Shetty, Karron S, Shaurya Sanadhya, Varun Varma, Nitibha Kaul and others.





“We have seen a 20X increase in demand and 5X increase in traffic on Myntra Studio and Myntra Live since its inception in early 2021. The demand is measured in terms of engagement and the live streaming feature has brought in good traction,” said Sharon.





Brands including H&M, Puma, Lakme, MAC and Adidas will be participating in the live streaming sessions during EORS.







