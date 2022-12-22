NHA to offer incentives of upto Rs. 4 Cr to hospitals, labs and digital health solution providers

The National Health Authority (NHA) on Thursday announced a Digital Health Incentive Scheme (DHIS) for the stakeholders of the digital health ecosystem. The incentives under this scheme would be provided to hospitals and diagnostic labs as well as providers of digital health solutions like Hospitals or Health Management Information System (HMIS) and Laboratory Management Information System (LMIS).





Under the DHIS, the eligible health facilities and digital solutions companies shall be able to earn financial incentives of up to Rs. 4 crores based on the number of digital health records they create and link to ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account), the release read.





This incentive can be availed by the health facilities (hospitals and diagnostic labs) registered with ABDM’s Health Facility Registry (HFR) and fulfilling the eligibility criterion specified under the scheme.





Speaking on the development, Dr. R. S. Sharma, CEO, NHA said, “Through this financial incentive scheme, we’re encouraging the adoption of digital health. Further, we’re also including solution (HMIS/ LMIS) providers in the incentive scheme so that they handhold other health facilities to come on board and facilitate strengthening of the ecosystem. Incentives have played a catalytic role in driving early adoption of other citizen centric programs such as UPI, notification of TB cases, Janani Suraksha Yojana, etc.”