Telangana minister KT Rama Rao inaugurates TiE Global Summit 2022

The TiE Global Summit kick-started on Tuesday in Hyderabad in the presence of global bigwigs in entrepreneurship and leadership. The 7th edition of the global forum, held from December 13-14, was inaugurated by KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries and Commerce & IT, Government of Telangana.





Also present on the occasion were Shantanu Narayen, Chief Executive Officer, Adobe Systems, and Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Dept, Govt of Telangana.

From right to left: Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Dept, Govt of Telangana; Suresh Raju, President, TiE Hyderabad and Co-Chair, TiE Global Summit 2022; KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries and Commerce & IT, Government of Telangana; Shantanu Narayen, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman, Adobe Systems, BJ Arun - Chairman of TiE Global Board of Trustees and Murali Bukkapatnam, Vice Chairman of TiE Global and Co-Chair of TiE Global Summit 2022 during the inauguration of 7th TIE Global Summit 2022.

The TiE Global Summit will feature speakers from ﻿Udaan﻿, ﻿Urban Ladder﻿, and ﻿Bira91﻿, among others.

KT Rama Rao said, “Entrepreneurs create economic value and need to be motivated, cultivated, and nurtured to the greatest degree. TiE has played an active role in engaging with the Telangana Innovation Ecosystem and TiE’s support has been critical in helping us fulfill the primary objective of building the best in class advisory services and resources for our entrepreneurs. Telangana will continue to support entities such as TiE through our policies, programs and ecosystem enablers such as T-Hub, TSIC, WE Hub, RICH, TASK, Emerging Technologies. Just like a dandelion, we aim to spread the impact of Indian entrepreneurs across the globe.”





Shantanu Narayen said, “It is a privilege to be back in my hometown of Hyderabad for the TiE Global Summit. The fact that TiE has created three-trillion-dollar economy, the fact that they are creating one million startups by the end of the decade, truly reflects their passion to give back to the community. When you have a brilliant idea and access to capital and talent, that speaks so much of the opportunity that exists in Hyderabad. The confluence of technology, medicine, and education, there has never been a better time to be an entrepreneur. Don’t ever take status-quo as an answer not to pursue your dreams.”





Commenting on the Summit, Murali Bukkapatnam, Vice Chairman of TiE Global and Co-Chair, TiE Global Summit 2022, said, “Today, chapters from 48 cities are here in Hyderabad for the first time in history. We have one of the largest mentoring lounges here at TGS, where at any point of time, 100 entrepreneurs can network with our 700 chapter members who have travelled to Hyderabad."





"Why do we become entrepreneurs? We want to leave a footprint behind and seek immortality through our innovation. Enthusiasm, adventure, courage, intelligence, energy, and boldness–wherever these qualities are prevalent, God is sure to be present there. I can assure you that my city of Hyderabad boasts of all these qualities,” he added.





Against the backdrop of the inaugural of TiE Global Summit 2022, the TiE Global Women’s pitch fest featured some exceptional pitches from national and international women entrepreneurs. At the Summit, 39 women entrepreneurs participated in the semifinals of TiE Women Global Pitch Competition. Six of these startups have been shortlisted, who will perform a live pitch at the finals today. TiE Global Summit has announced $ 100,000 to the winning entrepreneur.